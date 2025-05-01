Henox's edge data centre launch marks a milestone in India's digital evolution

Building on this momentum, Henox Datacenter has officially launched its first Edge data centre in Gujarat’s GIFT Smart City, reaffirming its commitment to creating a robust, eco-conscious foundation for India’s next digital decade.

This is more than just an infrastructure milestone. It is a strategic effort to address India's growing demand for localised data storage, enterprise AI preparedness, and smart city innovation.

We’re proud to be part of a movement that’s laying the digital foundation for India’s future,” said Henox Group CEO Shakti Vel. “Our Edge infrastructure enables Indian companies to grow securely without transferring data outside the country, while also creating a reliable platform for global enterprises to scale within India.

Infrastructure that drives India’s growth

Henox’s Edge data centre is purpose-built to meet the rapidly growing demands of India’s digital economy. The facility features a geo-redundant architecture that enhances internet resilience and supports data localisation. Its carrier-neutral design allows for flexible interconnection while maintaining cost-effectiveness. With low-latency connectivity at its core, the data centre improves performance across mission-critical sectors.

With AI-ready, cloud-enabled architecture, it seamlessly supports real-time workloads and enterprise innovation. The facility operates on dual power grid source backed by renewable energy underscoring Henox's commitment to sustainability and reducing environmental impact. Its modular design ensures rapid deployment and scalability, serving both emerging businesses and large-scale hyperscale needs.

Enabling smart cities of tomorrow

Henox is propelling India's digital transformation by delivering essential infrastructure that energises smart cities and opens new technology corridors. Its Edge data centre enhances geo-redundancy and internet localisation while increasing route diversity and regional network resilience. These efforts also improve internet speed and accessibility across neighboring states, helping bridge digital divides.

As infrastructure expands, so do opportunities; Henox’s investments are generating skilled employment, energising local economies, and nurturing a growing service ecosystem to support AI, cloud, and enterprise transformation. With secure, scalable, and agile architecture at its core, Henox is helping elevate both the customer experience and the digital performance of India’s future.

India’s data centre industry is on a rapid growth trajectory. According to a CRISIL Ratings report, the country’s data centre capacity is projected to more than double to 2–2.3 GW by fiscal 2026–2027, driven by increasing digitalisation, rising cloud adoption, and the expanding role of Generative AI. This surge reflects the growing urgency for robust, scalable infrastructure across regions. Henox’s strategic expansion is well aligned with this national momentum; positioning the company to support the evolving needs of enterprises, technology platforms, and public sector networks.

Source: CRISIL Ratings, as reported by Investing.com

A national vision

In parallel with the GIFT City Gujarat launch, Henox has expanded its footprint to Chennai; a key technological hub and one of India’s major subsea gateway cities. The Chennai data centre is set to deliver advanced cloud services and IT security infrastructure, enhancing regional interconnectivity and accelerating edge network deployment across the southern corridor.

As part of its Phase One roadmap, Henox is exploring the development of a 1 GW digital infrastructure ecosystem across strategic locations including Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. This forward-looking approach reflects Henox’s intent to deliver scalable, AI-ready, and energy-efficient infrastructure closer to businesses and communities across the country. By leveraging sustainable practices and advanced technologies, Henox aims to position these regions as global leaders in the data centre industry, enabling businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital economy.

Together, Henox’s presence in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu — and its ongoing rollout across India — sets the tone for a nationwide infrastructure blueprint that positions the country as a self-sufficient, carbon-neutral, and globally connected digital powerhouse.

Until now, businesses had to choose between speed & sovereignty,” explained Sunil Rangwani, Henox Group's CCO “With Henox, they get both

Let us build the future. Together. We are Henox.

As part of its long-term vision, Henox is laying the foundation for a carbon-neutral data centre platform and identifying strategic hubs for future subsea gateway development, aimed at improving global data routes and easing congestion at existing landing sites.

These initiatives support Henox’s bold ‘40/40’ ambition to deliver 40% faster digital access and 40% wider infrastructure reach across underserved regions. Aligned with the national vision of Viksit (Developed) Bharat 2047, Henox is placing sustainability, scalability, and smart city readiness at the core of its infrastructure roadmap.

To realise this vision, Henox is channeling significant capital into its Phase 1 expansion, with an estimated investment of ₹8,000 crore (~USD 960 million). This strategic allocation underscores the company's commitment to scaling its infrastructure and enhancing digital connectivity across India.

