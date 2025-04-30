Empowering telecom and infrastructure growth: The Viadex GPS Difference

As telecoms and infrastructure providers accelerate digital transformation and global connectivity, the challenges of international deployment have never been greater. From fragmented supply chains and unpredictable tariffs to compliance pitfalls, the sheer pace of change threatens to derail even the most ambitious projects.

Whether you’re a telco building out your own network, delivering for a customer, or expanding into new regions, you need a partner who can turn complexity into clarity—and opportunity.

Your global rollout, simplified

Viadex GPS is here to help you succeed—wherever your ambitions take you. We don’t just move technology around the world; we deliver outcomes. Our team blends deep technical knowledge with hands-on operational experience, supporting telecom and infrastructure rollouts in over 190 countries in every corner of the globe.

Our indirect deployment service allows your organisation to expand and operate internationally with minimal friction, by leveraging their global knowledge, local expertise, and end-to-end management of all deployment challenges.

Whether you need to deploy your own services or help your customers reach new markets, we have shown time and again that we provide the expertise, resources, and local presence to make it happen.

5 ways that Viadex GPS helps you win

End-to-end project delivery: From global procurement and configuration to last-mile delivery, installation, and ongoing support, Viadex GPS manages every step—so you can focus on your core business. Seamless integration: We design, build, operate, and maintain network and IT infrastructure, ensuring optimal performance, security, and scalability for your operations or your customers’ environments. Compliance and risk management: Our specialists handle local regulations, customs, taxes, and certification requirements—eliminating hidden costs and delays, and protecting your reputation. Real-time visibility and control: With dedicated project management, live tracking, and transparent reporting, you always know the status of your deployments and can respond instantly to any challenge. Flexible engagement: Whether you need full turn-key solutions, local support, or a trusted partner to extend your own capabilities, Viadex GPS adapts to your requirements and your customers’ needs.

Supporting your customer relationships

For MSPs, systems integrators, and telcos serving global clients, your reputation depends on seamless, reliable delivery. That’s why Viadex GPS is built to act as an extension of your team—helping you reach new markets, exceed customer expectations, and scale your services with confidence. Our global footprint, in-country expertise, and flexible service models mean we can navigate around tariffs and allow you to promise more to your customers — then deliver on every commitment.

Viadex GPS has delivered measurable impact across a diverse range of sectors—including gaming, energy, telecoms, and global data centre infrastructure. We’ve enabled rapid, compliant market entry for gaming innovators like Blueprint Gaming, streamlined complex logistics and compliance for a major petroleum company’s airport deployment, and helped leading telecom operators such as Gibtelecom rationalise suppliers and achieve technical excellence.

Our experience delivering standardised, compliant infrastructure across multiple countries ensures consistent performance and localised support for every client.

Now, we’re bringing this proven expertise to the telecom and infrastructure sectors—empowering providers to overcome complexity, accelerate global rollouts, and deliver seamless outcomes for their customers

Our core pillars of value

Source: Streamlined global IT procurement and local partnerships for best-in-class solutions at the right price. Deploy: Seamless deployment in 190+ countries, with deep local knowledge and compliance management. Support: End-to-end IT support, including 24/7 helpdesk, cybersecurity, and renewals management. Transform: consulting, innovation workshops, and “as-a-Service” offerings to future-proof your infrastructure. Secure: Viadex secures the entire supply chain therefore reducing the risk by taking every step of the engagement

From complexity to clarity

Every global IT and infrastructure deployment is a journey—one that starts with hope and ambition and can be derailed by hidden obstacles if you don’t know what to expect.

Viadex GPS guides you from uncertainty to seamless execution through:

Assessment & strategy: We listen to your goals and design a roadmap tailored to your business and your customers.

Solution design: Our experts map out the technology and operational steps needed for success—across all geographies.

Compliance pre-clearance: We handle all regulatory, licensing, and certification requirements before a single shipment moves.

Seamless delivery: Viadex GPS manages every detail, from vendor coordination to last-mile installation, ensuring your infrastructure arrives ready for action.

Ongoing optimisation: Our partnership continues with proactive support, continuous improvement, and the agility to adapt as your needs evolve.

