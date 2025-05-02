Innovation beneath and beyond the waves with Topaz

In an era in which global data demands are surging, innovative collaborations are a lifeline for keeping up with digital transformation.

MOX Networks, a leading fibre-optic network specialist, recently announced its acquisition of spectrum from Google on the transpacific Topaz subsea cable system – the first fibre cable to connect Canada and Asia.

This collaboration marks a strategic leap forward in providing next-generation connectivity across the Pacific, connecting North America and Asia with speed, capacity and flexibility.

Enhancing connectivity with Topaz

The Topaz cable system, equipped with 16 fibre pairs and delivering a total capacity of 240Tbps, is a significant technological advancement and features wavelength-selective-switch technology, enabling software-defined spectrum slicing. This ensures greater flexibility, resilience and optimisation of network resources, all of which are crucial elements in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

MOX Networks, as the first commercial provider on Topaz, is set to offer high-capacity, low-latency connectivity between Vancouver, Canada, and Tokyo, Japan.

The collaboration allows MOX to expand its extensive fibre network, which already spans over 16,000km across North America and the Pacific, offering connectivity solutions like 400G wavelengths and dark-fibre channels over a multi-terabit network to customers seeking optimised, scalable infrastructure.

Why Topaz is a game-changer

With existing subsea cables in the North Pacific ageing and nearing end of life, the introduction of Topaz comes at an important moment. The demand for bandwidth continues to surge, driven by hyperscalers, AI development, cloud services and data centres requiring ultra-reliable and scalable connectivity solutions.

“Topaz allows us to integrate a new transpacific pathway into our network, significantly enhancing our ability to offer diverse, low-latency connections between Japan and North America,” notes Allen Meeks, CEO of MOX Networks. “The ability to tap into this next-generation cable aligns perfectly with our strategy of providing scalable, high-performance networks.”

By providing bandwidth on the Topaz system, MOX can seamlessly extend its terrestrial and subsea fibre capabilities, offering customers an end-to-end solution that reduces cost and complexity while ensuring top-tier performance.

Expanding horizons: beyond the Pacific

Over the past decade, MOX has systematically expanded its network footprint, building new routes that offer unique diversity from legacy infrastructure. Key projects include the construction of diverse fibre routes from Columbus, Ohio, to Ashburn, Virginia, and from Ashburn to Atlanta, Georgia, as well as new connections from Seattle, Washington, to Portland, Oregon.

MOX’s recent projects also highlight its expertise in connecting underserved regions. For instance, the company was chosen in 2022 as the backhaul provider for an upcoming indigenous-owned landing station in Ocean Shores, Washington.

This project not only extends MOX’s reach, but also emphasises its commitment to bridging connectivity gaps, particularly for indigenous communities and remote areas. Furthermore, it will mean minimal disruption to the community and environment, with 100% of the terrestrial network being built underground through Washington and Oregon.

The technical backbone: intelligent fibre infrastructure

One of MOX’s key differentiators is its investment in state-of-the-art fibre technology. As part of its infrastructure strategy, MOX has deployed intelligent, automated cross-connect systems and optical-time-domain-reflectometer diagnostics across its long-haul networks. This allows for real-time remote monitoring, testing and optimisation, reducing operational costs and enhancing network reliability.

The implementation of such advanced technologies, like the use of manufacturer Telescent’s boxes for automated testing and troubleshooting on the Seattle-Portland route, exemplifies MOX’s commitment to operational excellence. “Having automated fibre cross-connects and the ability to remotely test fibres means we can maintain the highest network-performance levels while minimising downtime,” explains Meeks.

In addition, the company has deployed cutting-edge optical systems powered by Ciena’s WaveLogic technology along its network paths. MOX can deliver up to 400G wavelengths, and is preparing for future upgrades to 800G and beyond. This ensures that its network will remain at the forefront of scalability, supporting the exponential growth in data traffic anticipated across its routes.

As data demands grow, MOX is positioning itself as a key enabler for hyperscalers, enterprises and service providers seeking reliable, scalable and diverse network infrastructure. The collaboration with Google on Topaz is just one example of how the company is creating additional value for its customers.

More than fibre

“We see ourselves as more than just a fibre network provider; we’re enablers of digital transformation,” concludes Meeks. “Our goal is to build networks that not only support today’s needs, but also anticipate the demands of tomorrow, whether that’s AI, cloud computing or the next frontier of technological innovation.”

By harnessing the capabilities of the Topaz system, MOX will both expand its network reach and reinforce its reputation as a leader in innovative, scalable and customer-centric connectivity solutions. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, MOX’s focus on building resilient and future-proof networks will be essential in driving the next wave of global communication advancements.

A legacy rooted in innovation and healthcare

Allen Meeks, CEO, MOX Networks (left), and Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong, founder and owner, MOX Networks

The story of MOX Networks is deeply rooted in its origins within the healthcare sector. Founded in 2013 under the ownership of Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong, a visionary in personalised evidence-based medicine, MOX was initially established to meet data needs for the cancer research initiatives of US innovation company NantWorks.

The need to process and move vast amounts of genomic and proteomic data quickly between research labs and data centres required a network far beyond the capabilities of traditional carriers. This led Soon-Shiong to create MOX Networks, focused on building robust, low-latency fibre infrastructure that could handle and deliver terabytes of data seamlessly.

Since its formation, the network has expanded through organic buildouts, acquisitions and partnerships, creating a widespread fibre-optic network portfolio that spans North America and connects to Japan.

“The impetus for MOX was born out of a real need to solve our own data movement challenges,” says Allen Meeks, CEO of MOX Networks. “What started as an internal solution for healthcare data transport has now evolved into a full-fledged communications infrastructure provider specialising in high-capacity, diverse network routes for mission-critical data.”

