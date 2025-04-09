SES EdgeAI Connect: Transforming connectivity with multi-orbit AI integration
Join Kevin Gonzalez, Senior Engineer at SES, and Gonzalo De la Rocha, Cloud Product Manager at SES, as they showcase SES EdgeAI Connect—an innovative solution that integrates multi-orbit satellite capabilities with Edge computing.
This demo highlights how SES EdgeAI Connect enhances connectivity, real-time data processing, and AI-driven smart services, enabling businesses to optimise performance in even the most remote locations. Watch now to see the future of intelligent, satellite-powered connectivity in action!
