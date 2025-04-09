SES EdgeAI Connect: Transforming connectivity with multi-orbit AI integration
April 09, 2025 10:00 AM

Join Kevin Gonzalez, Senior Engineer at SES, and Gonzalo De la Rocha, Cloud Product Manager at SES, as they showcase SES EdgeAI Connect—an innovative solution that integrates multi-orbit satellite capabilities with Edge computing.

This demo highlights how SES EdgeAI Connect enhances connectivity, real-time data processing, and AI-driven smart services, enabling businesses to optimise performance in even the most remote locations. Watch now to see the future of intelligent, satellite-powered connectivity in action!

