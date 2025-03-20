AI’s impact on network demand: Zayo’s strategic fibre expansion
In this exclusive Capacity TV interview at Metro Connect 2025, Bill Long, chief product & strategy officer at Zayo Group, speaks with Ben Wodecki, senior reporter at Capacity Media, about the explosive growth of AI and its impact on network infrastructure.
Long discusses Zayo’s bold investment in 5,000 new fibre route miles, the evolving requirements for long-haul fibre, and the biggest challenges facing network providers in the AI era. Plus, he shares insights on how AI will reshape the industry in the coming years. Don’t miss this deep dive into the future of connectivity!
