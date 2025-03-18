Unlocking the future of 5G: Insights from Rafael Gonzalez, SVP EMEA at MedUX
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Capacity TV

Unlocking the future of 5G: Insights from Rafael Gonzalez, SVP EMEA at MedUX

Capacity TV
March 18, 2025 09:07 AM

In this insightful interview, Rafael Gonzalez, SVP of EMEA at MedUX, shares his expert perspective on the state of 5G connectivity in Europe.

Gonzalez dives into the findings of MedUX’s recent report, discussing key challenges such as the barriers to achieving continuous 5G coverage, the call for a holistic approach to 5G quality, and what operators and policymakers need to do to ensure universal 5G coverage by 2025.

Watch the full interview for a deeper understanding of where the industry stands and what needs to happen to meet the ambitious goals of the European Digital Decade.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

RELATED STORIES

Benchmarking 5G: Rafael González, CMO at MedUX

Data: Brussels and London lag in 5G performance

Topics

NewsCapacity TVInterviews5GEssential InsightsIndustry Voices
CT
Capacity TV
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe