Unlocking the future of 5G: Insights from Rafael Gonzalez, SVP EMEA at MedUX
In this insightful interview, Rafael Gonzalez, SVP of EMEA at MedUX, shares his expert perspective on the state of 5G connectivity in Europe.
Gonzalez dives into the findings of MedUX’s recent report, discussing key challenges such as the barriers to achieving continuous 5G coverage, the call for a holistic approach to 5G quality, and what operators and policymakers need to do to ensure universal 5G coverage by 2025.
Watch the full interview for a deeper understanding of where the industry stands and what needs to happen to meet the ambitious goals of the European Digital Decade.
