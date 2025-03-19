LINKS 2025: Liberty Networks unites industry leaders for a connected future

The exclusive event, held in the breathtaking Riviera Maya, Mexico, was designed to foster dialogue on cutting-edge advancements shaping the future of telecommunications.

As a leading infrastructure and enterprise connectivity provider in Latin America and the Caribbean, Liberty Networks plays a crucial role in bridging the digital divide.

The company connects more than 30 countries through nearly 50,000 kilometres of submarine fibre optic cable and 17,000 kilometres of terrestrial networks. By partnering with enterprises, carriers, and business communities, Liberty Networks leverages its expansive infrastructure, next generation solutions, and data centre network to drive business success across the region.

A gathering of industry pioneers

LINKS 2025 stood out for its focus on critical and emerging topics, presented by renowned telecommunications experts. The event provided attendees with a platform to explore crucial subjects such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, connectivity, and quantum computing, all delivered by some of the most influential global leaders in these domains.

Among the key speakers was Ray Collins, senior vice president of infrastructure and corporate strategy of Liberty Latin America, who captivated the audience with his insights into the evolving telecom landscape.

Collins commented in his closing remarks: “We are all technology companies. The insights from Formula One demonstrated that it is a technology first, and racing industry second with winners in technology winning the race.

"I hope we're all going to leave here a little bit faster, a little bit smarter and more inspired to embrace the technology that allows us to win."

Ray Collins, Senior Vice President of Infrastructure and Corporate Strategy of Liberty Latin America

Additionally, Paul D. Roberts, Partner at Be Courageous Innovation and Faculty of Exponential Innovation and Change at Singularity University, shared his expertise on how AI is driving innovation and business. Paul delved into the stratospheric growth of AGI. For reference, AI is a branch of computer science that allows software to tackle complex and unfamiliar tasks with human-like efficiency. In contrast, an AGI system can independently solve problems across multiple domains, much like a human, without requiring manual intervention.

He commented that the level of compute performance we have experienced from the early 2000s has been marginal when compared to 2024, that will grow exponentially as we head into the next decade.

He said, “We are living in the slowest of times in terms of compute power. But that technology just keeps driving forward. We have seen all the different technologies announced, all the different chips being launched. Such as the Nvidia challenger that was recently announced and Meta considering the acquisition of a Korean chip AI start up. It’s not going to slow down so we must learn to adapt as we go forward."

Exploring disruptive technologies

One of the most anticipated presentations came from Mark Jackson, a renowned theoretical physicist and quantum evangelist, who introduced attendees to the transformative power of quantum computing and its potential to revolutionise telecommunications, encryption and cyber-security.

Mark commented "99% of the cyber security we use on the internet is vulnerable to quantum hacking." And concluded by encouraging the audience to “upgrade your cyber security to postquantum encryption".

Cybersecurity was also discussed at length with Theresa Payton, a former CIO to the White House and globally recognised expert in Internet security, cybercrimes, and risk prevention, shedding light on the evolving threats and practical proactive measures needed to safeguard digital infrastructure.

Mark Gallagher shared his expertise on performance-based data in Formula 1, highlighting the applications of big data, machine learning, and AI in optimising success. "AI is not a tool, it's a way of operating. It's an entirely new opportunity for humankind to do things that would have been unimaginable a short time ago".

Shaping the future

Beyond individual presentations, the event featured a key panel discussion on the future of cybersecurity in the AI era and explored major industry shifts, including the impact of subsea cables, the expansion of 5G, and the increasing reliance on artificial intelligence.

Roberta Jacobson, Founding Partner at Dinámica Americas, also hosted a panel on the shifting Geo-Politics in the region. Roberta said: “My advice to everyone on navigating the new administration is to focus on cooperation and capacity. Cooperate as much as possible in every sphere, and ensure you can comply effectively.”

“Our future is deeply interconnected, and despite challenges arising from events in the United States, this region will remain resilient and thrive.”

As the telecom industry enters a year of significant change, LINKS 2025 proved to be a vital forum for staying ahead of trends and challenges. Attendees not only gained valuable insights from industry pioneers but also had the unique opportunity to build strategic partnerships with influential leaders. This exchange of best practices and collaborative discussions will undoubtedly shape the future of connectivity across Latin America and beyond.

By uniting leaders under one roof, Liberty Networks has set the stage for continued innovation, reinforcing its commitment to driving digital transformation.

LINKS 2025 was more than just an event—it was a glimpse into the connected future that Liberty Networks is helping to create.

