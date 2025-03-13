Faz Aftab: Breaking barriers in tech, media & leadership

Not many young girls dream of joining the military, but growing up with an ex-army father and three older brothers fascinated by planes, trains, and automobiles, Faz Aftab was drawn to an unconventional path.

"I actually wanted to join the army in logistics," she shares with a smile. "But my aptitude for problem-solving steered me toward university and civilian logistics instead."

Her career began at SAP, where she found herself in Denmark, working in a warehouse full of men. "I had no idea what I was doing," she laughs, reflecting on those early days.

"But it taught me something crucial - even the best technology won't succeed without getting people on board."

Subscribe today for free

The next chapter took her to Solect, a startup pioneering IP billing for mobile phones during the early days of mobile data. "It was my first time managing people - a team of sales engineers, all men. Tough but rewarding." This experience honed her ability to champion innovative ideas, even in the face of scepticism.

Her growing expertise in technology and sales engineering led her to Move Networks, where she found herself at the forefront of streaming innovation. The company was pioneering adaptive bit-rate video streaming - technology that would later become fundamental to how we consume video content today.

"I remember being at IBC years ago, predicting the future of video viewing across devices," she recalls. "People looked at me like I was crazy. But that taught me the power of persistence and communication."

Transformative Years at ITV

Balancing motherhood with career ambitions brought new challenges. Pregnant with her first child, Aftab needed less travel, leading her to ITV. It was perfect timing - she could work on video streaming technology while staying closer to home.

In this role, she managed strategic relationships with major partners including Sky, Virgin, Samsung, Google, Apple, and Amazon. Her leadership extended further as Chair of Freesat, a BBC and ITV joint venture, where she successfully orchestrated its merger with ETV (at the time DUK), another public service broadcasting joint venture.

The return from maternity leave was daunting. "It's a real crisis of confidence," she admits. But with support from family and colleagues, she not only regained her footing but went on to transform ITV's digital presence.

Under her leadership, ITV Player evolved into ITV Hub, marking a significant shift in the broadcaster's streaming strategy. Her influence in the industry continued to grow as she took on additional responsibilities, including serving as a non-executive director at Twofour Group.

Breaking new ground at Google

After considering several opportunities, Aftab chose to join Google, drawn to its innovative culture and commitment to diversity. "The culture here is different," she explains. "The onboarding process was exceptional, and the focus on diverse perspectives was refreshing." As Director of G1 & Gemini, TV, and Android Enterprise partnerships for EMEA, she now leads strategic initiatives across multiple domains. Her role spans from driving the expansion of cutting-edge AI products like Gemini Advanced to growing Google's G1 subscription business and developing TV platforms across the region.

Her leadership philosophy has been shaped by years of experience in transformative technologies. "The best teams have a mix of experiences and backgrounds," she emphasises. "It's not about age or gender - it's about bringing different perspectives together."

Advocacy and mentorship

Aftab is particularly passionate about supporting women in tech and dedicates time to mentoring talent from underrepresented backgrounds in STEM. "Organisations need to do better during maternity leave and return to work," she asserts. "The pandemic has shown us that flexible and hybrid working can be incredibly effective. What matters is the impact people make and the value they create, not where they're physically sitting. It's about empowering teams to work in ways that best suit their lives while delivering great results."

She readily acknowledges the significant role male mentors have played in her career. "The person who gave me a reference for Google was someone I worked with when I was 24. Men are often our biggest allies - involving them in workplace equality is crucial."

Her inclusive approach, coupled with extensive industry experience, has established her as one of the industry's most respected voices. She is frequently invited to headline prestigious industry events, including Women of Silicon Roundabout and IBC, where she shares insights on the future of technology and media.

Looking back over two decades in technology and media, Aftab's journey reflects the resilience required to succeed at the highest levels of business leadership. From managing complex P&Ls to leading international teams through digital transformation, she has navigated industry-defining crises while scaling businesses across multiple markets.

"When you've been through as much as I have - from managing high-stakes mergers to building teams across continents, all while raising three children and dealing with personal loss - you develop a unique perspective on leadership," she reflects.

Her career spans the evolution of digital media, from early streaming technology to today's AI-driven platforms. While continuing to shape the future of technology at Google, she has become a vocal advocate for women's health in the workplace, particularly around menopause - a topic she believes deserves greater attention in corporate environments.

"Creating inclusive policies isn't just about talent retention - it's about valuing and supporting your people through every phase of their careers," she says.

"Leadership isn't just about managing success - it's about how you handle the challenges," she concludes. "Every crisis, every difficult decision shapes your ability to lead with authenticity and purpose. Success isn't linear - it's about having the courage to take strategic risks, building diverse teams that challenge conventional thinking, and creating an inclusive culture where innovation thrives."

RELATED STORIES

A year in review: Top stories from emPOWERED

Conversations at Capacity Europe 2024's emPOWERED Network Breakfast