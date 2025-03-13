Telefónica names cybercrime expert Piedad Álvarez as security director
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Telefónica names cybercrime expert Piedad Álvarez as security director

Ben Wodecki
March 13, 2025 12:01 PM
Piedad Álvarez de Arriba, formerly head of the central cybercrime unit in Spain's Judicial Police (Comisaría General de Policía Judicial), now Telefónica's global security director.

Telefónica has appointed Piedad Álvarez de Arriba as the company’s new global security director.

Álvarez joins the telco from Spain’s Judicial Police, where she served as head of the central cybercrime unit.

She holds more than 30 years of cybersecurity expertise, with Telefónica describing her as a “leading figure in the world of security forces and cybercrime at an international level”.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

Álvarez will report to Pablo de Carvajal, Telefónica’s secretary general.

She replaces Miguel Sánchez, who is set to return in the coming weeks. Sánchez will support Álvarez during a transition period, with the company congratulating him for “his extraordinary contribution to the company’s security over the last nine years”.

In addition to Álvarez’s appointment, Telefónica announced the creation of a new Transformation Office, which will be led by María García-Legaz.

García-Legaz, who currently serves as the company’s chief of staff, will lead the group spearheading the company’s ongoing transformation efforts, supporting its COO on “cross-cutting projects”.

Replacing García-Legaz as Telefónica’s chief of staff is Álvaro Echevarría, currently deputy general manager and director of institutional relations and corporate security at Banco Sabadel.

RELATED STORIES

Telefónica appoints Emilio Gayo as COO

Telefónica CEO: ‘It is time for European telecoms to consolidate & grow’

Topics

NewsCyber SecurityFraud and SecurityPeople and TalentAppointments
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe