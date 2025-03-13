Google, Meta, Amazon pledge to triple global nuclear capacity by 2050

The joint appeal, organised by the World Nuclear Association, unites global companies that recognise the need for nuclear energy’s clean and reliable power to drive their future growth.

The pledge was also signed by Allseas, Bureau Veritas, Carbon3Energy, Clean Energy Buyers Alliance, Core Power, Dow, Fly Green Alliance, Lloyd’s Register, Occidental, OSG and Siemens Energy.

The pledge comes as several major tech companies have recently turned to nuclear energy to meet the growing demand for electricity needed to support AI-driven data centres, while also aiming to reduce emissions from their operations.

Google head of clean energy and decarbonisation technologies, Lucia Tian, said: "We are proud to sign a pledge in support of tripling nuclear capacity by 2050, as nuclear power will be pivotal in building a reliable, secure, and sustainable energy future.

“Google will continue to work alongside our partners to accelerate the commercialisation of advanced nuclear technologies that can provide the around-the-clock clean energy necessary to meet growing electricity demand around the world."

Amazon Web Services head of Americas energy and water, Brandon Oyer, added: “Accelerating nuclear energy development will be critical to strengthening our nation’s security, meeting future energy demands, and addressing climate change.

“Amazon supports the World Nuclear Association’s pledge, and is proud to have invested more than $1 billion over the last year in nuclear energy projects and technologies, which is part of our broader Climate Pledge commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040.”

Meta head of global energy, Urvi Parekh, concluded: ““As global economies expand, the need for a reliable, clean, and resilient energy supply is paramount. Nuclear energy, with its ability to provide continuous power, can help meet this rising demand.

“We’re excited to join alongside this multi-organisational effort with the Tripling Nuclear Pledge to reiterate our commitment to nuclear energy.”

