YouFibre becomes first ISP to deploy 400G port at LINX Manchester

LINX Manchester, a key Internet Exchange Point (IXP) for the North of the UK, plays a crucial role in connecting ISPs, content networks, media, gaming, finance, and enterprise providers.

The exchange allows networks to interconnect efficiently via a single cross-connect, reducing latency and improving user experience.

LINX Manchester itself has seen impressive growth, with multiple traffic peaks in recent months. In mid-February, traffic exceeded 700Gbps, and following recent updates to Call of Duty and Fortnite, it came close to reaching 800Gbps.

Colin Peckham, interconnection manager at LINX and LINX Manchester Lead said: “Manchester continues to evolve as a key digital hub and we are seeing new networks connecting into LINX Manchester for more efficient network routing and content delivery, as well as existing members, like YouFibre, increase their capacity.”

“Our Internet Exchange Points across the UK are designed exactly the way that YouFibre are utilising them. Taking a 10G or 100G port at each site in London, Wales, Manchester, and Scotland to keep their traffic local.”

YouFibre’s investment in 400G technology aligns with the broader industry trend of ISPs increasing network capacity to support rising data consumption.

Sam Defriez, network director at YouFibre added: “We have been monitoring our network traffic growth on a regional level and we're always looking to stay ahead of user demand, especially in big moments like a gaming update, which has driven our decision to install 400G ports in key locations, starting in Manchester.”

YouFibre’s rapid growth is supported by Netomnia, its full-fibre network partner, which enables ISPs like YouFibre and brsk to deliver ultrafast broadband services to millions of UK homes and businesses.

LINX Manchester’s interconnection ecosystem spans five metro data centres: Equinix, Datum, Pulsant, Lunar Digital, and AtlasEdge, ensuring seamless connectivity regardless of a network’s physical location.

