e& and UNDP taps AI to tackle climate, health & disaster challenges

The platform uses AI to analyse unconventional data in real time, helping policymakers make informed decisions and drive sustainable development across the Arab States and beyond.

Developed under the Digital for Sustainable Development initiative, which launched in 2023 to, the platform taps natural language processing and sentiment analysis to monitor key issues such as climate change, natural disasters and public health.

By processing massive data sets, it enables researchers and decision-makers to enhance resilience and sustainability, the company stated.

During the 2023 United Nations General Assembly, e& and UNDP announced their collaboration on AI use cases to assess the impact of the Türkiye-Syria earthquake.

Building on this progress, they are now expanding AI-driven applications in healthcare, using AI to improve insights and service delivery.

UNDP chief digital officer, Robert Opp, said: “Responsible AI has the potential to drive sustainable development by providing real-time, data-informed insights that strengthen decision-making and resilience.

"We welcome innovative solutions that align with UNDP's commitment to ensuring that AI benefits everyone, everywhere."

e& group AI and data officer, Dena Almansoori, added: "Through this collaboration with UNDP, we’re proving that AI, when deployed responsibly, is a force multiplier for impact—transforming digital signals into life-changing solutions that drive resilience, equity, and progress throughout the Arab States and beyond.”

“This is the kind of positive impact e& strives for as we use AI to rewrite the playbook for sustainable development, and equip leaders with the foresight to act decisively, deploying solutions where they are needed most.”

