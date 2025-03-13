Dell'Oro Group on AI's impact on RAN
In this Capacity TV interview, Saf Malik, senior reporter at Capacity Media, speaks with Stefan Pongratz, analyst at Dell'Oro Group, about the growing influence of AI on Radio Access Networks (RAN).
They discuss how operators are leveraging AI, whether current strategies prioritise cost efficiency over new revenue streams, and real-world examples of AI-driven network optimisation. Pongratz also shares insights on network readiness for AI and the investments needed to enhance 5G coverage.
