Nokia partners with Vodafone Idea to upgrade IP backhaul network

As a result, Nokia will deploy advanced IP/MPLS solutions across multiple regions in India.

According to the telecoms giant, the move will enhance network capacity and reliability for both individuals and businesses.

As part of the deal, Nokia will provide its latest IP/MPLS products, including the 7750 SR and 7250 IXR series, to modernise VIL’s network, in a bid to strengthen its core, aggregation and access layers.

VIL also aims to expand its network by deploying more IP routers and replacing outdated systems, reducing costs, speeding up implementation and allowing for future technology upgrades.

Meanwhile, the move will also include advanced planning, design, installation and migration services, supported by automation.

Vodafone Idea Limited CTO, Jagbir Singh, said: “Partnering with Nokia truly aligns with our vision to enhance customer experience and support the growth of data traffic in the country.

“The state-of-the-art solutions from Nokia and their proven deployment capabilities will enable us to build a future ready transport network. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering superior connectivity and services to our customers.”

Nokia India head of network infrastructure, Prashant Malkani, added: “We are delighted to partner with Vodafone Idea to enable the next phase of its network transformation.

“Our innovative IP/MPLS portfolio, in-depth understanding of 4G and 5G requirements and trusted performance across all network domains will ensure a high-performance network that delivers exceptional customer experiences for Vodafone Idea. This partnership underscores Nokia’s commitment to driving digitalization and supporting India’s telecom growth.”

