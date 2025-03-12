Orange and Telesat partner for advanced LEO satellite connectivity

The agreement includes hosting a Telesat Lightspeed Landing Station at Orange’s teleport in Bercenay-en-Othe, France, and integrating Telesat’s capacity into Orange Wholesale’s global connectivity solutions.

“I’m greatly honoured that Telesat has chosen Orange’s Bercenay-en-Othe Teleport as the first European gateway for their Telesat Lightspeed network,” said Emmanuel Rochas, CEO of Orange Wholesale International.

“More than that, I’m excited by the new partnership that we’re entering into, which says much about the expertise of Orange Wholesale as a space network operator and our capacity to offer world-class ground infrastructure for the most advanced satellite constellations.”

Under the deal, the landing station will connect to Telesat’s point of presence (PoP) in Paris via Orange Wholesale International Private Line (IPL).

Orange has also committed to a long-term capacity agreement, incorporating Telesat Lightspeed’s services into its portfolio for businesses and telecom operators.

Telesat’s chief commercial officer, Glenn Katz added: “This strategic partnership highlights our commitment to delivering resilient connectivity solutions through our advanced, fully integrated space and terrestrial infrastructure.

“We are honoured that Telesat Lightspeed will help improve connectivity in remote areas for Orange’s customers in Europe, Africa and other locations throughout the world.”

The Telesat Lightspeed Carrier Ethernet service will provide secure, enterprise-class connectivity with real-time network management, allowing telecom operators to reallocate capacity dynamically. The network incorporates a Zero-Trust Security Architecture aligned with the latest security standards.

Orange’s Bercenay-en-Othe Teleport, a WTA Tier-4 certified facility, is part of the company’s extensive connectivity network spanning 26 countries and territories.

This partnership, Orange says, will enhance its ability to deliver seamless, low-latency connectivity in underserved regions, reinforcing its position as a leader in satellite and terrestrial communications.

