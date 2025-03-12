Jamie Jefferies of Ciena discusses hyperscalers, photonics, and AI-driven networks
In this exclusive interview, Jamie Jefferies, vice president and general manager, international at Ciena dives into the company’s strategic focus on hyperscalers, discussing key partnership priorities in this space.
He shares insights on Ciena's heavy investments in photonics, especially DWDM and coherent routing, and how these innovations set the company apart in a competitive market. Jefferies also highlights the key developments in the Middle East’s build phase, showcasing how Ciena is supporting customers with AI fabrics and next-gen networks.
