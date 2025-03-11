Ooredoo spin-off Syntys enters growing MENA data centre market

The company, previously operating under the name Mena Digital Hub, launches with existing data centre assets across five markets in the region and aims to expand its capacity to over 120 megawatts, backed by initial capital of $1 billion.

Syntys has already secured $552 million in funding from Qatari banks last year to support its operations and expansion plans.

The Middle East is quickly joining the US in spending big on data centres, with Saudi Arabia alone announcing over $21 billion in data centre investments last month alone.

Upon its unveiling, Syntys cited Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) projections, which suggest the local data centre market will grow from $4.05 billion in 2023 to $7.23 billion by 2029.

Sunita Bottse, who previously held senior positions at Microsoft and SUPERNAP, will lead the company as CEO, said: "The launch of Syntys is key to driving the future growth of the MENA region.”

The company has already formed a partnership with Iron Mountain, which specialises in information management and storage services, to enhance its capabilities in serving hyperscale clients like Microsoft and Google.

The company will offer various data centre solutions, including build-to-suit options for hyperscalers and specialised infrastructure for AI workloads that require advanced cooling and high-performance computing capabilities.

"Our data centre are designed to address the industry’s evolving needs, ensuring that our clients benefit from maximum flexibility while adhering to the highest standards of security and reliability,” said Saad Sabah Al-Kuwari, chief commercial officer of Syntys.

“By aligning with regional initiatives, Syntys is positioned as a key enabler of digital transformation across the region.”

