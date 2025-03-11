Vodafone data: 1 in 3 women see gender as an obstacle to career growth

According to a new study by Vodafone, 60% of women said the presence of other women in leadership roles influences their decision to apply for or accept a job.

The data from the telecoms giant also revealed over a third (34%) of women believe their gender limits their career growth, with 60% seeing female leaders in the workplace impacts their job decisions.

Meanwhile, 31% stated they need to change jobs to advance, citing restricted access to senior roles (40%) and training & development programs (36%) as primary obstacles.

Some 36% of women blamed inflexible work schedules that prevent them from dedicating enough time to professional development, with only 22% currently spending more than three hours a month on learning, despite 53% expressing a desire to do so.

Rachel Reeves MP, Chancellor of the Exchequer, said: “The UK is leading the charge for gender equality, but we still have work to do. We must break down the barriers that stop many women being represented in leadership roles, so that top talent reaches the highest levels of leadership in businesses driving the economic growth and innovation our country needs to succeed.”

Vodafone chief corporate affairs and sustainability officer, Nicki Lyons, added: “Businesses can’t afford to lose out on top talent because women don’t see themselves reflected in leadership positions or have the time to invest in themselves.

“The data is clear – seeing women in leadership roles isn’t just about representation; it drives real change and opportunity. Women need senior role models to help feel inspired and supported in their own career progression. At Vodafone, we’re committed to breaking down these barriers through mentoring, leadership development and workplace policies that empower women to thrive.”

