Airtel partners with SpaceX to bring Starlink to India

Airtel announced today a partnership with SpaceX to introduce Starlink’s high-speed satellite internet services to its customers in India.

The first agreement of its kind is pending regulatory approval for SpaceX to sell Starlink services in India.

The deal could improve internet access to more rural communities and work to close the digital divide.

By adding Starlink to its portfolio—alongside its existing alliance with Eutelsat OneWeb—Airtel aims to provide more comprehensive internet solutions for enterprises, businesses, and communities.

“Working with SpaceX to offer Starlink to Airtel customers in India is a significant milestone and further demonstrates our commitment to next-generation satellite connectivity,” said Gopal Vittal, managing director and vice chairman, Bharti Airtel Ltd.

“This collaboration enhances our ability to bring world-class high-speed broadband to even the most remote parts of India, ensuring that every individual, business, and community has reliable internet. Starlink will complement and enhance Airtel’s suite of products to ensure reliable and affordable broadband for our Indian customers – wherever they live and work.”

“Technology is always evolving, and we’re committed to staying at the forefront of innovation so that we can continue to bring the best connectivity experience for our customers. This includes collaborating with global leaders like SpaceX to extend our reach and add new coverage to customers throughout all of India.”

“We are excited to work with Airtel and unlock the transformative impact Starlink can bring to the people of India.

"We are constantly amazed by the incredible and inspiring things that people, businesses and organisations do when they are connected via Starlink,” said Gwynne Shotwell, president and chief operating officer of SpaceX.

“The team at Airtel has played a pivotal role in India’s telecom story, so working with them to complement our direct offering makes great sense for our business.”

SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk previously met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explore collaboration opportunities between the US and India. Modi commented on X that the meeting saw them “discuss various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation.”

Musk has faced opposition and regulatory hurdles in India and last year the telecom minister for India commented that Starlink has been unable to meet security regulations.

