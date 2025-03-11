AMD unveils Embedded EPYC CPUs to tackle AI network traffic demands

The EPYC Embedded 9005 Series, unveiled at Embedded World in Germany, are designed to balance compute capabilities with embedded features, enabling it to process more data at faster speeds.

The chips feature a new “Zen 5c” core architecture, which AMD claims offers higher throughput with greater energy efficiency, delivering up to an estimated 1.3x better Performance Per Watt (PPW) compared to rival hardware.

“AI-driven network traffic, exploding data storage requirements and the expansion of industrial edge computing are driving the demand for higher compute performance in embedded platforms,” said Salil Raje, SVP and general manager for adaptive and embedded computing at AMD.

The new EPYC Embedded 9005 Series processors support core counts from eight to 192 in a single socket, which the chipmaker said offers an estimated 1.3x increase in socket throughput.

The chips also come with a suite of embedded features, including system reliability and security measures like NTB (Non-Transparent Bridging), which provides enhanced system redundancy and failover capabilities by increasing high availability in fault tolerant multi-host configurations.

They also feature DRAM Flush, which helps prevent data loss in the event of a power failure by flushing data from DRAM to non-volatile memory.

The Embedded 9005 EPYC chips are expected to ship in the second quarter of 2025, with sampling currently available to early access customers.

The chips also come in the SP5 socket form factor, meaning they’re compatible with the prior generation 9004 Series.

“5th Gen AMD EPYC Embedded processors bring leadership performance and efficiency to embedded customers, together with the long product lifecycles and enhanced system resiliency they rely on to design confidently and ensure continuous operations in demanding ‘always-on' environments,” Raje added.

The initial versions of AMD’s 5th Gen EPYC CPUs were unveiled last October and have since found themselves powering new HPE server solutions to El Capitan, the world’s most powerful supercomputer .

