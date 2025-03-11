Vodafone and Ericsson cut 5G power consumption by up to 33% in London trial

The achievement comes from a trial of Ericsson’s AI and machine learning (ML) solutions, which dynamically manage network power usage without affecting user experience.

By implementing the Service Continuity AI App suite with Intelligent Energy Efficiency, Vodafone UK has demonstrated how smart automation can cut energy consumption, reduce operating costs, and lower carbon emissions.

Andrea Donà, chief network officer and network director at Vodafone UK said: "By working with Ericsson to successfully apply these innovative software solutions to our network, we’re able to significantly improve energy efficiency without impacting the service our customers receive.

“Reducing power consumption at our trial sites is a big win – both financially and environmentally – and shows we can continue to improve the efficiency of our network as we build 5G coverage across the UK."

During the trial, Vodafone UK deployed three key energy-saving features:

5G Deep Sleep – AI-powered predictive algorithms enable radios to enter a low-energy hibernation state, saving up to 70% energy during periods of low traffic.

4G cell sleep mode orchestration – This feature creates a behavioural model of network cells, allowing them to optimise sleep parameters, balancing energy savings with performance.

Radio power efficiency heatmap – A visual tool that analyses all network cells, using ML to identify underperforming sites for targeted efficiency improvements.

By integrating these solutions, Vodafone ensures that network components can power down during quieter periods and reactivate instantly when demand increases, maximising efficiency while maintaining service quality.

Katherine Ainley, CEO of Ericsson UK and Ireland added: "It's exciting to see how our work with Vodafone UK is making a real difference.

“Our ability to significantly reduce network energy consumption while maintaining high performance standards is a testament to the innovation and expertise of our combined teams.

“I'm really proud of what we've achieved here – it's an important milestone in our ongoing journey to make networks smarter and more sustainable."

