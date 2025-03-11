Salesforce scales back diversity efforts

Last year, the company, which recently cut over 1,000 job roles, set targets to increase representation among women and underrepresented minorities.

However, amid Trump’s opposition to such efforts, it has abandoned those objectives.

Previously, Salesforce’s reports included a section titled “Equality, Diversity and Inclusion,” linking executive pay to diversity goals.

However, last year’s report stated: “Equality is a core value at Salesforce… We aim to create a workplace that reflects the diverse communities we serve.”

Subscribe today for free

The latest report renames the section “Equality,” focusing instead on compliance with equal-pay and anti-discrimination laws.

A Salesforce spokesperson said: “While we are not specifying representation goals, we remain committed to our core value of equality.”

The move comes as a raft of tech and telecom companies, including Google, Meta and BT have decided to abandon their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) goals in 2025.

RELATED STORIES

Salesforce expands Google Cloud AI partnership

BT scraps DE&I targets from management bonus scheme