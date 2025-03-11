UK invests £23m in telecoms research projects to bridge digital divide
UK invests £23m in telecoms research projects to bridge digital divide

Ben Wodecki
March 11, 2025 10:22 AM
Generic tower image at sunset

The UK government has committed £23 million in funding for telecoms research aimed at expanding connectivity to underserved regions across the country.

The cash will support research projects in seven regions across the UK, aiming to provide “real, tangible change for people and businesses”.

Peter Kyle, the Science and Technology Secretary, said: “Everywhere you see, there is an imbalance of power in this country which has – for too long – made it impossible to imagine a better future for Britain.

“To deliver our Plan for Change we have to shift the balance of power, away from stagnation and old ideas, towards innovation and opportunity, and the bold people building a new future for Britain.”

Among the areas receiving investment is Belfast, which is receiving funds to support various 5G projects, including 5G-in-a-box technology being created by Ulster University and the digitisation of operations at Belfast Harbour.

There’s also a 5G decarbonisation project in Greater Manchester, which will use 5G advanced technologies to create Smart Energy Grids by connecting hundreds of existing air source heat pumps across social housing.

Another project in Scotland will use the funds to use IoT tech for health and social care monitoring.

Capacity-Euuropr-2025-600x74.jpg

Beyond the telecom research investments, the government also announced support for a new prototype quantum computing system at the National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC) in Oxford and plans to cut red tape for AI research projects.

“By 2035 we could see a whole new Britain emerge, harnessing the power of technological development, from engineering biology to AI, semiconductors and cyber security, or quantum and future telecoms for a stronger economy and better lives for all in the UK,” Secretary Kyle added.

Topics

News5GInvestment & FinanceIOTAIAI ML
