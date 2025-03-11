Vodafone staff risk bonuses over office attendance
Jasdip Sensi
March 11, 2025 08:59 AM
Vodafone employees have been warned that they risk losing bonuses and other benefits if they do not spend at least eight days in the office per month.

Workers received a “Hybrid Working at Vodafone” memo, as seen by The Register, which detailed the policy and warned that failure to comply could result in disciplinary action.

While the telecom giant’s policy still offers some flexibility, requiring employees to be in the office two to three times per week while allowing remote work on other days, staff are encouraged to attend team days to “help teach members to form a pattern.”

The memo stated: “Employees who are not fully compliant with our hybrid working policy by the end of Q1 may be subject to disciplinary action in line with policy.

“Continued non-compliance with attendance expectations could result in a final written warning, which would mean individuals are not meeting the minimum performance standards and therefore would not be eligible for a bonus in 2026 or in subsequent years in which a final warning is given."


However, according to a Vodafone spokesperson: “Vodafone’s hybrid working policy has been in place since 2021, with all employees expected to be in the office 2-3 times a week, or at least eight days a month.

"This allows flexibility for staff, and for them to benefit from in-office collaboration,” they concluded.

Jasdip Sensi
