Hivelocity CEO on cloud innovation, repatriation, and enterprise solutions
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Capacity TV

Hivelocity CEO on cloud innovation, repatriation, and enterprise solutions

Capacity TV
March 10, 2025 11:24 AM

In this exclusive Capacity TV interview at Metro Connect 2025, Jeremy Pease, CEO of Hivelocity, sits down with Ben Wodecki, senior reporter at Capacity Media, to discuss Hivelocity’s latest advancements in enterprise cloud solutions. Pease explores how the integration of Colohouse's infrastructure has strengthened their service offerings, the unique advantages of VMware-powered enterprise cloud, and how Hivelocity is addressing the growing trend of cloud repatriation. He also breaks down the company’s fully integrated backup, restore, and disaster recovery capabilities and shares insights on helping businesses navigate the right mix of bare metal, enterprise cloud, and virtual dedicated servers. Tune in for expert perspectives on the evolving cloud landscape!

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox


RELATED STORIES

Hivelocity completes full integration, boosting position as leading infrastructure provider

Topics

Industry VoicesCapacity TVEssential InsightsCloud
CT
Capacity TV
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe