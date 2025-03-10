Hivelocity CEO on cloud innovation, repatriation, and enterprise solutions

In this exclusive Capacity TV interview at Metro Connect 2025, Jeremy Pease, CEO of Hivelocity, sits down with Ben Wodecki, senior reporter at Capacity Media, to discuss Hivelocity’s latest advancements in enterprise cloud solutions. Pease explores how the integration of Colohouse's infrastructure has strengthened their service offerings, the unique advantages of VMware-powered enterprise cloud, and how Hivelocity is addressing the growing trend of cloud repatriation. He also breaks down the company’s fully integrated backup, restore, and disaster recovery capabilities and shares insights on helping businesses navigate the right mix of bare metal, enterprise cloud, and virtual dedicated servers. Tune in for expert perspectives on the evolving cloud landscape!