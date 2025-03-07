OpenAI to launch AI agents priced up to $20k a month

According to The Information, the AI giant behind ChatGPT is considering pricing its specialised AI ‘agents’, designed for tasks in software engineering and research, at up to $20,000 per month.

The report added, OpenAI intends to roll out a “high-income knowledge worker” agent for $2,000 per month, while a software developer agent is expected to cost $10,000 monthly,

Meanwhile, the most expensive offering, an agent built for “PhD-level research,” is reportedly set to be priced at $20,000 per month.

While the exact launch timeline for these AI-powered tools remains uncertain, The Information also reported that OpenAI investor SoftBank has committed to spending $3 billion on these agent products this year.

Earlier this year, OpenAI launched an AI tool called Deep Research, which can gather information from across the internet to produce detailed reports at the level of a research analyst.

This comes as Stargate, OpenAI’s $500 billion AI data centre project, has announced plans to expand beyond Abilene, Texas.

The initiative, which was announced last month, plans an initial $100 billion investment in generative AI data centre campuses, with an additional $400 billion to follow over four years.

