Telefónica appoints Emilio Gayo as COO

Gayo, who has been with the company since 2004, previously served as CEO of Telefónica Spain and has over 30 years of executive experience in business transformation and technology partnerships.

In his new role, Gayo will oversee Telefónica’s operations in Spain, Brazil, Germany and the UK, as well as the B2B, Telefónica Tech, Telefónica Infra and gCTIO units.

The Hispam business unit will also report to him, consolidating global operations under his leadership, the telecoms giant revealed.

Subscribe today for free

He initially joined as general manager of international operations at Telefónica Móviles before taking on key leadership roles in business development, strategy and marketing.

Since 2018, he has led Telefónica Spain, and succeeds Ángel Vilá, who steps down as COO after 25 years at the firm.

Vilá will continue to serve as a board member at Virgin-Media O2 and Telefónica Germany and will advise executive chairman Marc Murtra.

Further appointments include Borja Ochoa as CEO of Telefónica Spain, Sofía Collado as head of Telefónica Tech and Sebas Muriel as chief digital officer.

Meanwhile, the company also announced structural changes at Telefónica Spain, eliminating the CEO role previously held by Sergio Oslé.

Daniel Domenjó will become CEO of Movistar+, while Cristina Burzako will remain on the Telefónica Audiovisual Digital Board.

Finally, in corporate units, Ana Porto has been appointed global communications director, the company stated.

RELATED STORIES

Telefónica deploys Nokia to boost 4G & 5G for enterprises

Telefónica CEO Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete exits