Schneider Electric names Pablo Ruiz Escribano SVP for Europe

In his new role, Escribano will oversee Schneider Electric’s secure power and data centre business across Europe, working closely with country and zone leaders in BeNe, CEEI, DACH, France, Iberia, Italy, the Nordics and UKI.

Meanwhile, his focus will be on helping customers address the energy, infrastructure and sustainability challenges driven by AI, the company stated.

With nearly 20 years at the company, Escribano has built an extensive career in leadership roles across various divisions.

Since joining the company as a key account manager in 2007, he has held positions including power products channel project director, vice president for secure power and field services in Iberia, and most recently, VP for the global services segment.

Escribano said: “I am delighted to begin my role as the new SVP for Schneider Electric’s Secure Power and Data Centre Business in Europe, and more so at such a transformative time for our industry.

“With AI accelerating growth on multiple plains, there’s an unprecedented opportunity to enhance the efficiency, resiliency, and sustainability of the digital infrastructure landscape. I look forward to working with our customers and partners to seize these opportunities and push the industry forward.

"I also want to extend my sincerest thanks to Marc Garner for his insights as I take on this new position and I wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

Escribano succeeds Marc Garner, who has been promoted to a global role as president of Schneider Electric’s Cloud & Service Providers (C&SP) division.

Garner, who has been with Schneider Electric for 20 years, will be responsible for helping the company’s AI cloud, colocation and hyperscale customers expand and decarbonise their cloud and high-density AI data centre systems on a global scale.

Garner said: “As data consumption soars and AI accelerates demand for high-density infrastructure, the data centre industry has a huge opportunity to lead the charge in efficiency and sustainability.

“It has been a fantastic opportunity to lead a team that has been able to achieve an unprecedented rate of growth for Schneider Electric here in Europe by helping our customers shape a resilient, efficient and AI-ready data centre landscape.

“I wish Pablo the best of luck in his new role as SVP for Secure Power and Data Centre Europe and extend a huge thank you to my team for their support during the last two years,” he concluded.

