IWD 2025: Cisco Networking Academy head on building a more inclusive tech industry

Q: What does International Women’s Day mean to you in 2025, and how do you think its significance has evolved over the years?

“International Women’s Day is always a highlight in my calendar. It’s a time to recognise women’s achievements, inspire and empower, and focus on driving positive change.

“At the same time, it’s a moment to highlight the persistent inequalities many women still confront daily. Right now, in 2025, women make up less than 20% of computer science graduates and only around 25% of the tech workforce, with even lower representation in leadership positions.

“Issues such as unconscious bias, gender stereotypes, and workplace culture challenges remain prevalent. Yes, there has been progress, but there is still so much to do. International Women’s Day provides a platform to keep these conversations alive and push towards achieving true gender parity.”

Q: Do you think IWD holds the same relevance today as it did in the past, or has its role shifted?

“International Women’s Day has certainly evolved over the years. It remains as relevant as ever, but its scope has widened significantly.

“Whilst its roots are firmly in raising awareness of gender inequality, today it serves both as a call to action for change and as a celebration of women’s contributions across diverse industries and cultures. The rise of digital platforms and social media has been instrumental in amplifying its messages, creating opportunities for more voices to be heard around the globe.

“For me, it continues to play a key role in challenging societal norms, advocating for progress, and celebrating the many strides women have taken. It’s a day that grows and adapts alongside us, reflecting the evolving dialogue around equality and inclusion.”

Q: What progress have you seen in the tech industry regarding gender equality, and where do we still need to push for change?

“There’s more recognition now of the value of diversity in technology, which has spurred initiatives aimed at attracting and retaining more women in the sector.

“Additionally, the pandemic’s acceleration of hybrid work practices has opened new opportunities to help women balance professional and personal responsibilities.

“However, the numbers still underline the barriers. Women are underrepresented in STEM from an early age, and by the time we reach leadership roles in tech, the statistic dwindles to just 5%.

“This highlights the ongoing need for outreach programmes, visible role models, and inclusive hiring policies to encourage young women into technology and support them throughout their careers.

“Retention also remains an area of concern. Studies show women are leaving tech careers at double the rate of men - a statistic that needs urgent attention. To change this, companies must implement systems that truly support women, such as equitable pay, mentorship opportunities, clear career development pathways, and workplace cultures that allow everyone to thrive.”

Q: Are young women approaching careers in technology differently compared to previous generations?

“Absolutely, and it’s inspiring to see. One notable trend is the growing interest in apprenticeships, which provide an excellent pathway into the industry. Programmes like these allow young women to gain hands-on experience within businesses while earning a degree.

“At Cisco, we’ve seen this first-hand with individuals who began their journeys with us through STEM outreach initiatives like our Pathways Work Experience programme. Many have gone on to build successful careers in technology, demonstrating just how impactful these programmes can be.

“What’s more, there’s a broader understanding among young women of the variety of careers within the tech space. It’s clear the message is starting to resonate—there is no one-size-fits-all route into the sector, and every background brings value.”

Q: What challenges do women still face when entering tech and digital careers, and how can we address them?

“Stereotypes about what a career in tech looks like remain a significant obstacle. Far too often, they perpetuate the idea that tech jobs are the domain of a select few or limited to big tech companies. However, the reality couldn't be more different. Virtually every sector, from fashion and healthcare to education, relies on skilled tech professionals contributing in meaningful ways.

“At Cisco, we’re actively working to break down these stereotypes with initiatives such as our annual Girls in IT Day. This programme reaches 14 sites across the UK and Ireland and has been pivotal in reshaping how students and educators view the industry. When young people see the possibilities, their perceptions change remarkably, and that paves the way for progress.

“For those wanting to make a difference, programmes like STEM Ambassadors are a brilliant starting point. These initiatives demonstrate the huge difference individuals or companies can make by sharing real stories and experiences.”

Q: How is Cisco's Networking Academy supporting young women in developing digital skills and entering STEM fields?

“The Cisco Networking Academy is a global education programme designed to empower learners of all backgrounds to pursue careers in tech. Since 1997, it has reached over 24 million learners in 191 countries, with more than half a million of those in the UK alone.

“The strength of the programme lies in its accessibility—it’s free, mobile-friendly, and available in flexible, self-paced formats, ensuring that it can meet learners where they are.

“Several initiatives within the Networking Academy focus on engaging women. For instance, Women Rock IT showcases women in technology through live broadcasts that inspire and connect young learners with role models.

“Locally, we’ve developed programmes such as Cisco Cyber Camps aimed at girls and non-binary students aged 13 to 19. This initiative combines technical training with all-female educators to create an empowering and welcoming learning environment.”

Q: How can companies go beyond symbolic gestures on IWD and create lasting change for women in the workforce?

"Real change requires tangible action. Companies can make an enormous impact by fostering inclusive cultures where employees, regardless of background, feel valued and supported. This often starts with practical policies, such as flexible working arrangements, but it must be reinforced by leaders who actively model these behaviours.

“Beyond policy, introducing mentorship and sponsorship programmes, employee networks, and leadership development initiatives specifically for women can have a profound effect. These measures not only help retain female talent but also offer clear pathways for progression.

“When companies go beyond symbolic gestures and focus on structural change, they create environments where women can thrive—not just on International Women’s Day, but every day of the year.

Q: If you could give one piece of advice to young women considering a career in technology, what would it be?

“Build your network. Surround yourself with people who support you, guide you, and inspire you to reach your full potential. No one achieves success alone, and having a group of trusted mentors, colleagues, and friends makes all the difference.

“Remember, most people are more than willing to help if you simply ask. Don’t hesitate to reach out. You never know where those connections may lead.”

