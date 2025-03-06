Huawei unveils ‘AI-Centric Network’ to reshape telecom infrastructure

Speaking during the company’s product showcase at MWC, Yang Chaobin, Huawei's director of the board and CEO of the ICT business group, outlined how the rise of high-quality, low-cost, and open source AI models is driving innovation.

He described AI’s impact at three levels: enabling highly personalised consumer experiences, enhancing intelligent collaboration within organisations, and fostering broader societal inclusion through AI-powered connectivity.

Yang noted, however, that while ever-evolving AI applications are creating growth opportunities, they also present challenges for telecom operators.

Carriers, he said, will need to significantly enhance bandwidth, latency, coverage, and operational efficiency to keep pace.

“Huawei’s AI-Centric Network solution is designed to address these needs,” Yang said. “It revolutionises network capabilities to enable all-domain connectivity, shifts operations towards application-oriented operations and maintenance (O&M), and reshapes telecom business models to capitalise on AI-driven opportunities.”

The new AI-Centric Network is built on four key pillars outlined by Yang:

All-domain connectivity: AI will play a larger role in network resource orchestration, optimising routing, bandwidth allocation, and service-level agreement (SLA) assurance. This, the executive suggested, will support a surge in AI-driven services requiring ultra-high uplink and downlink speeds.

Application-oriented O&M: As AI-powered services introduce increasingly complex demands, Yang suggested that network O&M must evolve from a traditional resource-based approach to an application-centric model. Huawei’s underlying Telecom Foundation Model enables predictive and proactive O&M, tailoring network operations based on application-level awareness.

Enhanced AI-to-X services: AI-centric networks will provide tailored connectivity based on real-time bandwidth, latency, and reliability needs. Beyond optimising personal user experiences, networks will evolve to handle more advanced AI interactions, including agent-to-agent communication, accelerating AI adoption in sectors like healthcare and education.

New business models: With AI introducing more diverse experience requirements, carriers will have the opportunity to move beyond traditional traffic-based monetisation. AI-centric networks, Yang suggested, will allow operators to monetise network performance and user experience, unlocking new revenue streams.

“We need industry-wide collaboration,” Yang added. “By exposing network capabilities, working across sectors, and innovating for specific use cases, we can seize new opportunities in the AI era and push towards a smarter, more connected world.”

Huawei is showcasing its AI-Centric Network and other solutions at MWC 2025, with commercial deployment of 5G-Advanced expected to accelerate alongside AI’s increasing role in network transformation.

