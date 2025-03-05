Huawei’s Li Peng: AI will drive 5G-A growth, boosting network monetisation
March 05, 2025 02:18 PM
AI and 5G-Advanced (5G-A) will reshape network operations and monetisation strategies for telecom operators, according to Huawei’s senior VP Li Peng.

Speaking during a keynote at MWC 2025, Li predicted that the integration of AI with 5G-A will drive double-digit growth in data usage and average revenue per user (ARPU), with demand ever-increasing for ultra-low-latency networks. 

“We're rapidly entering a fully intelligent world,” Li said. “Intelligent applications are spreading everywhere, placing new demands on networks.”


During his keynote, Li outlined how AI is evolving human-machine interactions, with AI-generated content and cloud-based services highlighted as key drivers of increased network traffic. 

The Huawei VP suggested operators are already expanding bandwidth with solutions like Control and User Plane Separation (CUPS) and Guaranteed Bit Rate (GBR) to meet increased demands. 

Li spoke of how some carriers are already exploring AI-driven network management, with some deploying AI-based O&M systems that can predict faults and optimise performance in real time. 

He touched on how a handful of operators are experimenting with agentic AI – agent-based AI systems capable of autonomously performing tasks for network maintenance, like fault detection. 

Li said such AI tools could potentially boost network troubleshooting efficiency by 30%. For network optimisation, he suggested agentic AI can autonomously simulate traffic for real-world applications, allowing operators to optimise routes 24/7 based on application needs.

Li also noted that operators are shifting their revenue models past traditional traffic-based monetisation, leveraging AI to provide differentiated services, including VIP connectivity tiers and industry-specific applications. 

“New network capabilities will give rise to new business models,” Li said. “Carriers can go beyond monetising traffic and start monetising experience itself.” 

Huawei, which has been pushing for faster adoption of 5G-A, showcased its latest AI-driven network solutions at MWC, emphasising partnerships with carriers to accelerate digital transformation. 

“Huawei is willing and ready to work with carriers and industry partners around the world to promote digital enablement, reinforce network foundations, and bring AI to all,” Li said. “Together, we can shape the DNA for an intelligent world.”

