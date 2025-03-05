Datacloud Energy & ESG 2025: Navigating Europe's digital infrastructure crisis

Speaking at the inaugural event in Brussels, Eric Boonstra, CEO of data centre operator KevlinX, suggested that despite the growing data centre markets across the continent, European companies control around 5% of global AI capacity.

“We’re already behind, and if you look at the ease of doing business and the entrepreneurial spirit, I think it is much better in the US,” Boonstra said.

Subscribe today for free

Boonstra and the panel echoed news from the earlier keynote by Lex Coors that Europe needs to rethink its approach to competing in the AI race.

He joined other panelists in highlighting that the obstacles for operators like KevlinX were not technological but infrastructural.

“In the old days, we followed the fibre, that’s why we have FLAP (Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris). It’s changing to follow the power, we’re looking at where there is power and where we can build.

Boonstra expressed belief that with more power opportunities, there will be 10 to 20 data centre hubs in Europe in just a couple of years compared to just FLAP and Dublin.

Microsoft's director of energy and sustainability, Tatiana Chicu, cited NEF projections that a further 600 gigawatts of additional renewable capacity is required by 2030 to meet the company’s ambitious climate objectives and that transmission problems were hampering efforts.

Compounding that concept, according to Chicu, is the reality that transmission projects in Europe can take up to 13 years to complete, compared to just three years in China – with seven of those 13 years consumed by planning and permitting alone.

“We need to streamline permitting and planning procedures,” Chicu said. “We need the preferred enablement of transmission development. We need to designate transmission projects as projects of key national interest. And we also need three anticipatory investments so that we can position grid operators for the grid of the future.”

Chicu suggested operators should work closely with grid operators to drive new projects, outlining Microsoft’s engagements with Finland’s Fingrid, which worked with firms to create price signals for workloads to support more efficient deployments.

Thierry Chamayou, VP for cloud and service providers, Europe at Schneider Electric added to Chicu’s point on gridco collaboration with operators, emphasising the critical role of utilities in site selection and power access.

“Who is better placed to understand local regulations and grid capacity than a utility?” he asked. “Some utilities have even considered building data centres themselves to better monetise their infrastructure.”

Regulation conflation: Headaches for data centre operators?

The panel highlighted a broader challenge: Europe's fragmented approach to energy and digital infrastructure.

While renewable energy generation capacity exists, with approximately 1,600 gigawatts of assets waiting to be connected globally, complex regulatory environments and lengthy approval processes continue to impede progress.

A recurring point brought up repeatedly throughout the panel was that regulation was uncertain, acting as a barrier for further investment.

"We need clear and well-defined regulation for access to the grid," Chicu state, emphasising that Microsoft supports a consistent approach across member states and industries.

From the regulator’s view Daniele Paci, a scientific officer from the European Commission, offered a nuanced perspective on regulation.

“Regulation is not a bad word,” he said, arguing that smart regulations can actually boost innovation and attract private investment.

“It's balancing interest,” Paci said. “We have to recognise regulation sets an environment where businesses can have the certainty of standards.

“We want to jump on the boat, but we also want to know in what direction the boat is going. With AI, it’s a matter of creating trustworthy, responsible, and fair AI, aspects that affect citizens.

Paci concluded: “It's true that regulators have the opportunity to boost innovation, to promote innovation and to promote investment into innovation, so here there is a great challenge for the European Commission but also local regulators and national authorities to create a favourable environment for innovation.”

RELATED STORIES

The Looming Power Crunch