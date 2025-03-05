Verizon partners with Singtel and Skylo to strengthen global IoT connectivity

As a result, the move will allow the telecom giant’s IoT customers to access wireless services in over 200 regions worldwide, combining satellite, roaming and native eSIM services, which will all be managed via the Verizon ThingSpace IoT management portal.

According to the company, the partnership with Singtel introduces its multi-domestic network services to Verizon's Global IoT Orchestration, strengthening Verizon's IoT coverage in the Asia Pacific region.

Additionally, Verizon’s partnership with Skylo will bring satellite connectivity to areas in the United States where cellular coverage may be limited.

Verizon Business vice president of strategic connectivity, Shamik Basu, said: “Our IoT services and platforms are designed to meet our customers’ needs wherever they do business, which is all around the world. We’re thrilled to see Global IoT Orchestration in-market now and satellite-enhanced IoT coverage in the U.S. to be available nearterm, enabling worldwide connectivity for our customers from the best partners in the industry.

“We’re proud to offer an IoT capability that’s expansive, mobile, and conveniently managed through Verizon ThingSpace.”

Singtel VP of enterprise products, Lee Kwang Yong, added: “Singtel is excited to support Verizon’s customers with our multi-domestic network offerings, so they can seamlessly manage their enterprise IoT applications and critical operational data, securely and in real time across the Asia Pacific region.

“Just as their customers can gain valuable insights from the diverse markets in this region, this partnership will pave the way for us to provide enhanced coverage for our customers in North America, facilitating increased customer reach, innovation and development in various industries across the world for all our stakeholders.”

Skylo chief product officer and co-founder, Tarun Gupta, concluded: “Skylo is honored to deepen our commercial relationship with Verizon for Industrial and Enterprise IoT Solutions.

“The Verizon ThingSpace platform is world renowned for managing and orchestrating IoT devices, and Skylo NTN allows customers to ensure that they and their devices are always connected and never lose coverage.

