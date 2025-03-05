Blackstone gains approval for £10bn data centre in Northumberland

The project, which is spearheaded by QTS, a digital infrastructure company owned by Blackstone, will be located in Cambois.

The campus will cover up to 5.8 million sq ft, providing hundreds of long-term jobs for the operation of the data centres, along with 1,200 construction jobs over several years.

Additionally, it could generate up to 2,700 indirect or induced jobs, the company revealed.

Meanwhile, the project will also help the council establish a £110 million fund, aimed at driving long-term investment, including supporting growth and job initiatives along the new Northumberland Line, which opened in December 2024.

Subscribe today for free

Members of the county council’s Strategic Planning Committee voted unanimously to approve the detailed planning application.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said "This is a hugely significant day in Northumberland and one that will bring tremendous benefits and opportunities across the region and the country.

"This proud corner of Northumberland will be home to one of Western Europe's largest data hubs - a multi-billion-pound vote of confidence in our county’s future.

"We can now look forward to seeing the progress as this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity takes shape in Northumberland."

QTS chairman and CEO Chad Williams added: "We are honoured to be granted this unique opportunity by Northumberland County Council.

"It marks the first step in creating a lasting partnership with the Cambois community. Together, we will develop the next generation of data centres, collaborating with local communities, training providers, and businesses.

"We are fully committed to this opportunity and dedicated to supporting the prosperity of the local area."

However, according to Scott Constable, alliance director at Vespertec, the move proves the North’s data centre industry is set for a boom, with all sectors to benefit.

He said: “All signs point towards a Northern data centre boom. This announcement is a huge win for the North’s data centre industry, and more computing power will vastly improve access to efficiency tools like AI and the cloud for regional businesses and institutions.

“Projects like this are especially good news for universities in the region. Bristol’s Isambard-AI supercomputer is set to complete this summer, and has already allowed students and researchers to make leaps in AI research. More investment in data centres will enable institutions across the country to do the same.

“The fact that this project was unanimously approved by the Northumberland County Council is a sign that local authorities are realising the potential too. With the opportunity to create thousands of jobs, the promise of supercharging research, and the chance to unlock the power of AI for businesses across the country, I look forward to news like this becoming commonplace.”

RELATED STORIES

Blackstone's acquisition of QTS approved

Blackstone launches data centre platform in Asia