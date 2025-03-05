Huawei and Telecom Egypt partner for 5G rollout

As a result, Telecom Egypt is the first operator in Egypt and North Africa to deploy indoor and outdoor solutions.

These include BladeAAU, which offers high-bandwidth massive MIMO technology, and the DIS 5G Solution with Pico Radio (pRRU) for indoor multiband support.

This move aligns with Telecom Egypt’s goal of becoming a top ICT operator through advanced 4G/5G networks, the company stated.

Telecom Egypt, Mohamed Nasr Eldin, said: “We are proud to cooperate with Huawei, which is a strategic partner for us in localising the ICT industry and implementing the digital transformation strategy in Egypt.”

Huawei Egypt CEO, Benjamin Hou, added: “This cooperation affirms the confidence and assurance in our ability in providing the best leading solutions worldwide to prepare Telecom Egypt's network to lay groundwork for 5G, in addition to the growth of 4G.”

