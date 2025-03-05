SK Telecom partners with Schneider Electric for AI data centre growth
Jasdip Sensi
March 05, 2025 08:53 AM
SK Telecom has partnered with Schneider Electric to collaborate on AI data centre MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing) systems.

As a result of the partnership, both companies aim to explore joint efforts in the construction and development of hyperscale AI data centres in key locations.

The partnership will also span various business areas, including components, product solutions and MEP consulting.

According to the company, the move will integrate Schneider Electric's AI data centre MEP expertise and its data centre management platform, which combines power, cooling and security, with SKT’s technology and experience in expanding domestic and international AI data centre businesses.

Schneider Electric, EVP of secure power and services, Pankaj Sharma, said: “Schneider Electric provides optimised solutions across the entire MEP spectrum, including data centre power infrastructure, cooling systems and management solutions, based on its long-standing experience and technological prowess.

“Through this collaboration, we expect to create the best synergy by combining it with SK Telecom’s AIDC operational capabilities.

SK Telecom CEO, Ryu Young-sang, said: “We expect that our collaboration with Schneider Electric, a world-class AI data centre solution provider, will greatly contribute to strengthening our company’s AI DC competitiveness and advancing into the global market.”

Topics

Data CentresAI MLCloud
Jasdip Sensi
