Tech Mahindra partners with Nvidia and AWS on telco AI model

Unveiled at MWC this week, the model is a modified version of Meta’s Llama 3.1-8 instruct and has been “heavily customised” to manage network-related data.

The model is designed to help network operators augment their systems with AI, providing insights on operations through its understanding of vast quantities of data spanning everything from events and alarms to logs, images, and marketing materials.

Tech Mahindra has enjoyed close work with both Nvidia and AWS on AI projects, including creating an AI centre of excellence and an AI-powered platform, respectively.

The trio have now combined to create a multimodal AI model with the view of augmenting traditional telecom networks into automated operations.

Tech Mahindra’s network automation platform, netOps.ai, and its TENO framework were paired up with Nvidia’s NeMo and Nim microservices, along with AWS’s Elastic Compute Cloud and Container Registry services, to power a model capable of improving network operational efficiency.

Manish Mangal, chief technology officer for telecom and global business head of network services at Tech Mahindra, said: “Our collaboration with Nvidia and AWS is pioneering a ‘Multi-Modal Network Operations Large Model’ designed to enhance security, automate network management, and improve operational efficiency.

“Through this work, we will empower telcos to reduce operational costs and pave the way for a more agile and resilient network environment.”

The initial version of the model will focus on “intelligent observability” use cases, offering insights into network performance specifically tailored for AI and operations teams and C-suite executives.

A second initial use case the model will support is what the trio described as a “Proactive Network Anomaly Resolution Hub,” where it acts as an AI-powered auto-resolution system capable of detecting and resolving network anomalies without human intervention.

Chris Penrose, VP of telco business development at Nvidia, said: “The introduction of large telco models that understand the network language is a transformational moment for the telecom industry, helping to deliver AI-accelerated operations.

“Large telco models like Tech Mahindra’s new Multi-Modal Network Operations Large Model — based on Nvidia AI Enterprise — offer the foundation for creating multiple AI agents that will help enable fully autonomous networks.”

