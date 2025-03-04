Orange, Eutelsat partner to expand satellite internet in Africa and the Middle East

The multi-year deal aims to improve connectivity in remote areas, supporting broader digital inclusion efforts in the region.

Orange will utilise the Eutelsat’s Konnect satellite to provide broadband services, with initial deployments planned in Jordan, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The companies plan to extend the service to additional countries over time.

Jérôme Hénique, managing director for Orange Africa and the Middle East, said: “This partnership illustrates our commitment to connecting all territories and bridging the digital divide in Africa and the Middle East.”

The collaboration will offer satellite-based internet access to both individual and business customers, complementing Orange’s existing fixed and mobile networks.

The companies suggested that the proposed service will deliver speeds of up to 100 Mbps.

Michael Trabbia, CEO of Orange Wholesale, said: “I am delighted with this strategic partnership between the Orange Group and Eutelsat Group, which is part of a long-term relationship. It is part of our strategy to offer our customers the best satellite connectivity solutions in high and low orbit, complementing our terrestrial networks.”

Orange already uses Eutelsat's Konnect VHTS satellite to provide broadband services in France.

“Our satellite technology, including GEO capacity, combined with Orange's local footprint, brings connectivity where it's needed most,” said Cyril Dujardin, president of the connectivity business unit at Eutelsat Group.

“Together, we're creating a robust solution to accessibility challenges, providing reliable and affordable connectivity for consumers and businesses alike.”

