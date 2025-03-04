Google Cloud supports DT and Vodafone Italy with AI-driven RAN and data overhaul

The hyperscaler revealed a team-up with Deutsche Telekom focused on improving Radio Access Network (RAN) operations through agentic AI .

A second partnership with Vodafone Italy unveiled at MWC saw Google Cloud modernise the recently acquired firm ’s data architecture in the cloud.

Google Cloud ’s Deutsche Telekom partnership sees the pair use Google’s Gemini 2.0 AI model to power an agent capable of analysing network behavior.

The solution, dubbed the ‘RAN Guardian,’ operates autonomously, detecting potential issues and automatically rerouting services to improve network stability.

“Traditional network management approaches are no longer sufficient to meet the demands of 5G and beyond,” said Abdu Mudesir, Group CTO of Deutsche Telekom. “We are pioneering AI agents for networks, working with key partners like Google Cloud, to unlock a new level of intelligence and automation in RAN operations as a step towards autonomous, self-healing networks.”

RAN Guardian analyses network parameters in real time to predict and detect anomalies and can recommend to human agents potential corrective actions, such as resource reallocation and configuration adjustments.

Angelo Libertucci, global industry lead for telecoms at Google Cloud, said: “By combining Deutsche Telekom's deep telecom expertise with Google Cloud's cutting-edge AI capabilities, we're building the next generation of intelligent networks.

“This means fewer disruptions, faster speeds, and an overall enhanced mobile experience for Deutsche Telekom's customers.”

Vodafone Italy modernises Google Cloud, Amdocs

Vodafone Italy is reshaping its operations by building a modernised, AI-ready data architecture on Google Cloud,

Dubbed Nucleus, the cloud-based platform aims to unlock new AI-driven capabilities and streamline data management for the Italian operator.

Developed by Vodafone Italy's engineering team, Nucleus leverages Google's AI infrastructure and BigQuery, along with a data movement application and an ETL framework to bring all analytical use cases into a cloud-native environment.

In partnership with Amdocs and Google Cloud, the operator re-engineered its data pipelines to optimise operational workflows and support business-critical functions.

The 12-month Nucleus migration, completed without interruption to consumers or business operations, consolidated fragmented data silos into a centralixed, real-time data ecosystem.

“The Nucleus framework we developed fully harnesses the power of Google Cloud to create new value and transform our operations,” said Michele Bertoni, BI engineering and delivery manager for Vodafone Italy. £Together, we have greatly improved operational speed and adaptability, setting the stage to seize new opportunities, deepen our collaboration, and drive significant growth.”

“Vodafone Italy’s transformation journey exemplifies the power of the cloud in driving data unification, AI integration, and operational efficiency at scale,” a Google Cloud blog post reads.

