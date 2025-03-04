TOTEM CEO Nicolas Roy exits to head Orange’s data centres

In a statement posted on LinkedIn, Roy said: “Accessing, storing, and processing data reliably, quickly, and securely is central to AI. Once again, infrastructure is at the heart of this revolution, and among them, data centres play a key role.

“As AI, cloud computing, and digital sovereignty reshape our world, scalable and high-performance data centres are critical to enabling the next wave of innovation.

"I’m excited to take on this challenge and help shape the future of Orange’s data centre ecosystem," he added.

Roy has headed up Totem, Orange’s tower-focused subsidiary since its launch in October 2021.

Roy has been with the telecoms giant since October 2023, initially as head of networks. Before leading Totem, he held the role of CTO at Orange France.

Meanwhile, Totem manages more than 27,000 towers across France and Spain.

Roy's statement concluded: "I want to express my deepest gratitude to the TOTEM team. Together, we have achieved something truly remarkable: in less than three years, TOTEM has become one of the European leaders in the Towerco industry.

"This success is the result of your dedication, hard work, and bold vision. I am immensely proud of what we have built."

