TOTEM CEO Nicolas Roy exits to head Orange’s data centres
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Appointments

TOTEM CEO Nicolas Roy exits to head Orange’s data centres

Jasdip Sensi
March 04, 2025 12:06 PM
Nicholas Roy.png

TOTEM CEO, Nicholas Roy, has announced that he will be exiting the towerco to take on a new role leading Orange Group's data centre strategy and business development.

In a statement posted on LinkedIn, Roy said: “Accessing, storing, and processing data reliably, quickly, and securely is central to AI. Once again, infrastructure is at the heart of this revolution, and among them, data centres play a key role.

“As AI, cloud computing, and digital sovereignty reshape our world, scalable and high-performance data centres are critical to enabling the next wave of innovation.

"I’m excited to take on this challenge and help shape the future of Orange’s data centre ecosystem," he added.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

Roy has headed up Totem, Orange’s tower-focused subsidiary since its launch in October 2021.

Roy has been with the telecoms giant since October 2023, initially as head of networks. Before leading Totem, he held the role of CTO at Orange France.

Meanwhile, Totem manages more than 27,000 towers across France and Spain.

Roy's statement concluded: "I want to express my deepest gratitude to the TOTEM team. Together, we have achieved something truly remarkable: in less than three years, TOTEM has become one of the European leaders in the Towerco industry.

"This success is the result of your dedication, hard work, and bold vision. I am immensely proud of what we have built."

RELATED STORIES

Orange announces operational launch of its European TowerCo TOTEM

Totem begins 5G deployment of first fully connected Grand Paris Express line on Paris metro

Topics

NewsAppointments
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe