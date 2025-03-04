AWS unveils network-optimised racks and IoT device updates to empower telcos

The cloud giant unveiled new Outpost racks specifically designed for telcos, with the offerings capable of supporting high throughput and network-intensive workloads capable of being deployed on-prem.

The new racks, which will be generally available later this year, can support applications like 5G Core user plane functions (UPF), RAN centralised units (CU), and RAN distributed units (DU).

The new Outpost servers come with a pre-integrated L1 acceleration card, hardware, operating system, and Container as a Service (CaaS), enabling operators to integrate and deploy more easily across multiple layers of RAN infrastructure.

The servers also come with additional compute power options courtesy of Amazon’s custom processors, Graviton3, to power more intense workloads, such as AI inference at the edge.

Dave Brown, VP of compute and networking at AWS, said: “With the new AWS Outposts offerings, the AWS Cloud Continuum can now extend to the furthest edge of the 5G network, allowing telcos to run their entire 5G network including 5G Core and 5G RAN on AWS cloud services.

“These offerings will empower telcos to build a future-proof cloud infrastructure to support 5G and beyond.”

The servers were developed in collaboration with Nokia, with AWS saying it’s working with other RAN operators to integrate their accelerator cards as future options.

“Nokia and AWS work closely together to support the cloudification journey of mobile network operators and enterprises globally,” said Tommi Uitto, president of Nokia Mobile Networks. “We help operators enhance the efficiency and scalability of their 5G networks, as well as leverage the edge cloud for new monetisation opportunities.”

New IoT platform updates

In addition to new Outpost racks, AWS launched a preview of managed integrations for its IoT Device Management platform.

The new additions to the service are designed to help business developers streamline cloud onboarding of IoT devices through a single, unified control panel spanning multiple brands and protocols.

The platform is designed to provide greater interoperability between various IoT devices and protocols to make it easier for firms to build applications and services that allow users to easily configure automation routines across all their devices.

The MWC-showcased integrates feature a unified device control layer and cloud SDKs that let users built IoT hubs or gateways for locally controlling proprietary and third-party ZigBee, Z-Wave, and Wi-Fi devices.

“These capabilities simplify integrations and unify control across various device types, including sensors, cameras, and appliances, enabling developers to build a single application for controlling products from multiple manufacturers, including proprietary devices, third-party devices, and cloud-connected devices,” an AWS blog post reads.

