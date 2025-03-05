The AI data centre reality check: Cutting through the hype

The artificial intelligence boom has ignited a gold rush in the data centre industry. Every week brings splashy headlines about new “AI-ready” facilities boasting eye-popping specifications.

As someone who has spent years developing high-performance computing data centres, I share the excitement for AI’s potential. But I’m also increasingly concerned by the overpromise and misinformation flooding our industry.

It’s time for a reality check. This article is a wake-up call to cut through the hype surrounding AI data centres and focus on what’s real. AI customers need to be more informed than ever when selecting a data centre partner because the decisions made today will echo for years in either success or regret.

Below, I’ll address three key areas where marketing claims often diverge from reality:

(1) Exaggerated specs and timelines,

(2) The critical importance of due diligence for AI workloads,

(3) The consequences of trusting inexperienced operators.

My goal isn’t to criticise ambition – it’s to ensure that our industry’s claims are grounded in facts, so that customers can make sound decisions. Let’s dive in.

1. Mind the gap: Marketing hype vs. reality

In the race to attract AI business, some data centre providers are making claims that stretch credulity. It’s become common to hear about 300 kW racks, revolutionary liquid cooling, and even 300-500 MW “mega-projects” built and ready in supposedly 12 months.

These figures make for great press releases, but do they hold up in practice? Let’s examine a few examples:

The 150-300+ kW Rack Myth: A number of new offerings tout the ability to support 300 kilowatts per rack by using advanced cooling techniques. To put that into perspective, that’s easily 10–20 times the power density of a typical high-end server rack today. Such extreme density isn’t outright impossible – but sustaining it at scale in a real facility is an entirely different story. Yes, technologies like direct liquid-to-chip cooling, rear-door heat exchangers, and immersion tanks exist to remove heat from densely packed servers. However, integrating these into a fully functional data centre environment introduces massive complexity. Cooling 300 kW in one rack isn’t as simple as plugging in a new gizmo; it means redesigning power delivery, heat rejection, safety systems, maintenance procedures, and more. Even one provider that announced a 300 kW/rack design acknowledged it “has become a bit of a lightning rod” in industry discussions (CyrusOne CEO Eric Schwartz Talks Intelliscale AI Data Centers’ 300 kW Racks, And More). The takeaway: there’s a lot more to building data centres for AI platforms than just achieving an eye-catching rack density. In reality, very few (if any) facilities have proven they can run many racks at 300 kW continuously with high reliability. Bold marketing shouldn’t obscure the engineering challenges involved.

Liquid Cooling: Powerful but Complex: Hand-in-hand with high-density claims come promises of cutting-edge liquid cooling capabilities. Immersion cooling baths, liquid pumped directly to chips, even novel refrigerants – you’d think we solved data centre cooling forever. The truth is, liquid cooling is a valuable tool, not a silver bullet. It can indeed handle heat loads that traditional air cooling cannot, and it’s a key part of enabling higher densities. My own company employs advanced cooling in our facilities, so I believe in its potential. But deploying liquid cooling at scale requires deep expertise: managing coolant quality, preventing leaks, ensuring uniform heat removal, training staff to service unfamiliar equipment, and planning for contingencies if pumps or chillers fail. Some marketing blurbs imply that just because a data centre “has liquid cooling,” any amount of heat can be tamed. Not so. Without meticulous design, even liquid-cooled racks can overheat or operate inefficiently. In short, liquid cooling should be advertised with specifics and evidence (e.g. how many kilowatts per rack, in what configuration, proven in what environment), not as buzzword panacea. If a provider waves around “liquid cooling” without details, customers should ask more questions.

The 500-1000 MW in 12 Months Fantasy: Perhaps the most dramatic claims lately are about massive AI campuses – on the order of 500 to 1000+ megawatts – being built at breakneck speed. We’ve seen announcements of multi-billion-dollar projects promising around 1,000 MW of data centre capacity, slated to come online in an astonishingly short timeframe. To put that in context, a 1,000 MW data centre campus would consume as much electricity as a decent-sized city. Bringing that kind of power to a site is not like flipping a switch. It involves finding suitable land, securing power agreements with utilities, building out substations and transmission lines, and constructing enormous facilities – all of which “can be a yearslong process” (Tycoon’s wild plan for US data centers ignores grid reality), not a one-year sprint. My team knows this from experience: our own 142 MW campus in Quebec, Canada is a multi-phase project that has taken several years of work and coordination. So when I hear claims that “a gigawatt of AI capacity” will be live in just a year or so, I remain highly skeptical. Often these announcements gloss over permitting and infrastructure realities. It’s telling that industry experts, upon hearing such plans, immediately pose the question: “Great ambition, but can you actually deploy it?” Grandiose timelines make for attention-grabbing news, but unless backed by proven execution plans, they set unrealistic expectations. Overpromising helps no one – not the customers who might bank on that capacity, nor the credibility of the operator making the claim.

The pattern in all these cases is a gap between marketing and reality. It’s a gap that does a disservice to our industry and clients.

Exaggerated specs and rosy timelines might attract headlines or eager prospects in the short term, but eventually reality catches up – in the form of missed deadlines, technical failures, or public embarrassments.

We owe it to our customers and the community to be transparent and realistic. AI infrastructure is too critical to be guided by anything other than facts on the ground.

2. Do your homework: Due diligence for AI workloads

With so much hype in the air, it’s never been more important for AI customers to do thorough due diligence when choosing a data centre partner. The stakes are high: today’s AI hardware deployments are massive investments, and their success depends on the robustness of the facilities they run in.

Here’s why understanding what is truly required for AI workloads – and whether a provider can actually meet those requirements – is crucial:

AI Workloads Push the Envelope: Unlike traditional enterprise IT, AI training and HPC (high-performance computing) workloads push infrastructure to its limits. A cluster of AI accelerators (GPUs, TPUs, etc.) can draw tens of megawatts with nearly 100% utilisation, 24 hours a day. This isn’t the kind of sporadic load many older data centres were designed for. If you’re deploying, say, 5,000 GPUs, you need to know that your data centre’s power and cooling systems can handle the continuous strain. Does the facility truly support high-density racks sustained over time, or just in theory? Can it maintain safe temperatures when every rack is running hot? Does the operator understand the networking demands of large AI clusters (which often require ultra-low latency and high bandwidth between nodes)? These are the practical needs of AI at scale. As a customer, you must ensure any promises align with these real requirements – not just on day one, but day 1000 of continuous operation.

Ask the Right Questions: In the due diligence process, don’t shy away from tough questions. In fact, insist on them. A few examples: How much power have you actually delivered to customer deployments so far? (Not just “we have a substation nearby,” but concrete numbers of megawatts up and running.) What cooling methodologies are in use, and can you show an existing deployment where they support high-density gear? If a data centre advertises immersion cooling, ask to see it in action and understand the maintenance regime. What is the timeline for delivering the capacity I need, and what contingencies are in place if things slip? Seasoned operators will have realistic project plans and should be frank about potential risks or dependencies (for example, awaiting utility upgrades or permits. Who is the team behind this facility?) Look for experience – building an AI data centre is not a freshman project. Has the team built large-scale data centres before? Do they have people who understand the intricacies of HPC environments? If the answer to these questions is hand-waving or marketing-speak, be cautious.

Verify and Inspect: Trust, but verify. Marketing claims should be the starting point for investigation, not the end. If possible, visit the site of your potential data centre partner. There’s no substitute for seeing with your own eyes whether a project is real or just moving dirt around. Talk to reference customers – are they satisfied with the performance and support? Evaluate the power contracts or utility letters of intent; a credible operator should be able to demonstrate that the megawatts they advertise are truly secured from the grid (or from on-site generation). Also, scrutinize the design: is it tailored for AI/HPC? For instance, a facility built for high-density AI should have electrical infrastructure (transformers, breakers, busways) scaled for heavy loads, and cooling distribution (piping, pumps, heat exchangers) that can handle higher thermal output. Many “AI-ready” claims evaporate under detailed scrutiny of one of these factors. Doing this homework up front can save you from painful surprises later.

Understand Your Own Needs (and Limits): Due diligence isn’t just about vetting the provider; it’s also about clarifying your own requirements. What densities do your workloads actually need? Not everyone will truly require 300 kW in a single rack – maybe 50 kW/rack with efficient liquid cooling would more than suffice for your deployment. Being swayed by the biggest numbers could lead you to an overly exotic solution when a more standard, proven setup is better. Consider your growth timeline: if you require 20 MW within six months, make sure your provider can deliver that capacity when you need it. Their roadmap should align with your expansion plans. A strong data centre partner will work with you to right-size your facility and plan for future growth—not just offer the biggest numbers.

In short, due diligence is about cutting through the hype to find substance. It’s verifying that behind glossy brochures and grand announcements, there are solid engineering and execution.

AI leaders have to become savvy infrastructure evaluators, or bring on experts who are. The extra effort spent in vetting a data centre partner can make the difference between a smooth AI scale-up and a frustrating, costly ordeal.

3. The high stakes of trusting inexperience

What happens if you get it wrong? What are the consequences of trusting an inexperienced operator or falling for hype when choosing your AI data centre? Unfortunately, the cost can be tremendous:

Delayed or Failed Deployments: Perhaps the most immediate risk is that an overambitious data centre simply won’t be ready when you need it. If a provider promises to have a facility operational by Q4 and you plan your GPU deployment around that, you’re in big trouble if the reality is Q4 comes and the building is still half-finished. We’ve seen this scenario play out: groundbreaking ceremonies and artist’s renderings are easy, but completing construction and commissioning on schedule is hard. Delays in power delivery are common if the project outpaced the utility’s timeline. The result? Your AI hardware might sit idle in warehouses or you scramble for emergency colocation (likely at a higher cost and lower performance). Lost time in AI development isn’t just inconvenient – it can mean missed market opportunities and a hit to your competitive edge.

Performance and Reliability Issues: Let’s say the facility does get built, but the operator lacks experience running high-density, mission-critical infrastructure. The consequences can range from inefficient operations to outright outages. For example, an inexperienced team might not anticipate how to properly tune a liquid cooling system, leading to higher temperatures or humidity that trigger hardware throttling. Power distribution design flaws could mean voltage drops or unstable power supply when all machines are at peak load. Inadequate monitoring or controls might fail to detect and respond to faults in time. The end result is that your AI workloads could suffer – slower training times due to thermal throttling, or even equipment damage in extreme cases. And of course, downtime: a data centre outage for an AI training cluster can burn millions of dollars in lost productivity. Trusting a provider without a solid operational track record introduces risk to your own business continuity.

Inefficiencies and Higher Costs: Hype-filled newcomers often pay less attention to efficiency fundamentals. They might overbuild in some areas and under-invest in others. The customer often pays the price for this learning on the job. Maybe the PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) isn’t anywhere near what was promised, so you’re footing larger electricity bills for the same compute output. Or the cooling system design is clunky, forcing you to derate your equipment (run it at lower power) to avoid overheating, meaning you get less performance per dollar of infrastructure. Over time, these inefficiencies compound. What looked like a cutting-edge bargain could become an expensive headache. Experienced data centre partners, on the other hand, design for balanced efficiency and have learned from years of optimizing systems. They know, for instance, how to recycle waste heat or fine-tune airflow (or liquid flow) for maximum effect. Without that know-how, you risk ending up in a facility that technically works but drains your resources more than it should.

Stranded Investments and Failures: In the worst-case scenario, choosing the wrong partner can lead to stranded investments. Imagine signing on with a startup data centre for a large chunk of capacity, moving your AI workloads in, and then the company hits a wall. Perhaps they run out of funding to complete later phases, or regulators halt the project due to environmental or grid impact concerns that weren’t properly handled. Maybe the grand 1000 MW vision turns out to be unbuildable past 50 MW, leaving the project half-baked. If your growth was tied to that plan, you’re stuck. You’ve invested in infrastructure that isn’t there. The financial and reputational fallout can be severe – not to mention the operational nightmare of relocating a deployed cluster to another site. While this is an extreme outcome, it’s not unheard of. The data centre landscape has seen highly publicised projects fizzle out when reality sets in. The lesson: do not let your critical AI deployment ride on an unproven promise. It’s far safer to partner with teams who have been through the build-out wringer before, who know how to deliver phase after phase reliably, and who won’t disappear when challenges arise.

In summary, choosing an AI data centre partner is a high-stakes decision. The difference between a seasoned operator and an inexperienced one could well be the difference between your AI initiative accelerating forward or grinding to a halt.

Misinformation and hype, if believed, can lead to costly missteps. On the flip side, due diligence and selecting for real expertise stack the deck in favor of success.

Conclusion: A call to action – Prioritise reality over hype

The AI revolution is too important to build on shaky foundations. Now is the time for each of us in the industry – whether a provider or a customer – to challenge the hype and demand reality. If you are a potential customer shopping for AI data centre capacity, I urge you to take this message to heart:

Don’t be dazzled by headlines. Be intrigued, yes, but then ask hard questions. If someone claims a record-breaking spec, inquire how they achieve it and where it’s been done before. If a project timeline seems too good to be true, assume that it is until proven otherwise.

Do your homework. As discussed, perform thorough due diligence on any data centre partner. Kick the tires (literally and figuratively) on their claims – visit facilities, request documentation, talk to current clients. A trustworthy operator will welcome transparency; a pretender will deflect or obfuscate.

Value experience and substance over glossy promises. In this rapidly evolving field, it’s tempting to believe that newer equals better. But when it comes to building and operating infrastructure at scale, there is no substitute for a proven track record. Look for partners who have successfully delivered projects similar to what you need, or whose team has deep expertise in power, cooling, and facility engineering. That matters far more than the biggest number on a spec sheet or the trendiest cooling gimmick.

For those of us building and marketing data centre services, the call to action is equally important: we must police our own hype. It’s fine to be proud of innovations and to push boundaries – in fact, that’s what moves us forward. But we must do so responsibly. That means setting realistic expectations, acknowledging what is still experimental, and delivering on what we promise. In the long run, honesty wins trust, and trust is the foundation of lasting partnerships.

At QScale, we have taken this ethos to heart. We’ve learned through years of developing large-scale, sustainable computing campuses that success comes from aligning ambition with engineering reality. Our industry will best serve the AI revolution by doing the same. Let’s build amazing things – but let’s make sure we can actually deliver them.

In closing, the AI data centre boom doesn’t have to be a Wild West of exaggerated claims. By cutting through the hype and focusing on facts, both customers and providers can ensure that the next generation of AI infrastructure is built on solid ground.

The promise of AI is incredible, and together we can make it real – but only if we pair vision with veracity. So ask the tough questions, demand proof, and choose your partners wisely. The future of AI deserves nothing less.