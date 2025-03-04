IWD 2025: BT Wholesale MD calls for gender equality at home and work

In a statement, ahead of International Women's Day [8 March 2025], Sztejka highlighted how unpaid household work continues to fall disproportionately on women, limiting their ability to lead and innovate in the workplace.

Sztejka, who balances a demanding career with family life, argues that true gender equality isn’t just about workplace opportunities, it’s about ensuring women have the capacity to thrive.

She said: “If we’re serious about accelerating action this International Women’s Day, we must raise children to see housework as a human responsibility, not a female one.

Join the emPOWERED Network – the ultimate community for women in tech and telecoms.

Connect with industry leaders, access exclusive content, and grow your career with support from women who are paving the way

“Schools must reinforce this, so the next generation grows up in homes where domestic labour isn’t gendered. Equality is about more than career opportunities, it’s about capacity. Women can’t lead, innovate, or thrive whilst doing the lion’s share of work at home.”

However, Sztejka also believes businesses have a role to play and has called for equal parental leave, flexible working and mentorship programs to support caregivers of all genders.

She added: “Equal parental leave ensures caregiving isn’t gendered, empowering both parents to thrive at home and work.

“Embedding mentorship and allyship, alongside implementing thoughtful return-to-work programs and ensuring policies support all caregivers, not just women, will build more inclusive workplaces where individuals can be themselves and flourish,” the telecoms giant’s MD concluded.

RELATED STORIES

BT scraps DE&I targets from management bonus scheme

WOSR 2024: Ericsson UK&I CEO on navigating a male-dominated industry