e& signs MoU with Samsung for smarter connectivity

According to the telecom giant, this strategic partnership aims to develop next-generation AI-powered connectivity solutions that will enhance both device performance and user experiences through smarter, more adaptable features.

Meanwhile, a key focus of the partnership also includes strengthening customer engagement through value-added services, bringing Smiles and GoLearning initiatives to the forefront, e&’s chief consumer officer, Khaled ElKhouly wrote in a LinkedIn post.

ElKhouly added: “We’ll also be working towards several high-impact milestones, including the exclusive launch of a new product, advanced e-SIM adoption, integrated smart home solutions and maximised best practices for enhanced market impact.”

However, in addition to the Samsung partnership, e& also held discussions with TIMWETECH, a global service and software provider, to explore opportunities for accelerating digital transformation and further enhancing customer engagement.

The move follows e& becoming the first operator in the Middle East and Africa to deploy Ciena’s WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e) on its optical network.

This milestone significantly enhances network performance, enabling ultra-high-speed 400G client infrastructure connectivity to support growing demand for 10GB home services, wholesale traffic, and business customer requirements of 100G and 400G.

