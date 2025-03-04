Immersion cooling firm Submer expands into data centre construction

The Barcelona-based firm has established two new business units: Data centre design and construction, which will focus on building liquid-cooled facilities for AI workloads, and data centre operations & AIaaS (AI-as-a-Service), which will provide integrated infrastructure from chips to applications.

The company is also developing a 56MW data centre in Barcelona as the first stage of a planned multi-site European expansion, with the site featuring liquid cooling innovations and supporting over 150kW per rack or tank.

Submer was founded in 2015 and develops immersion cooling solutions, such as its SmartPods, which are effectively containers that immerse computing hardware in a coolant that absorbs and dissipates heat.

Capacity recently got to see a Submer SmartPod up close in an Open Compute Project POC at Stellium Datacenters’ Newcastle facility, where it housed servers from MiTAC.

Spanish telecom giant Telefónica previously tested one of Submer’s SmartPods in its Bellas Vistas central office in Madrid, touting the unit as potentially increasing energy efficiency by at its site by up to 50% while reducing carbon emissions from the use of refrigerant gases

Upon unveiling its expansion plans, Submer confirmed its core cooling technologies business unit will continue to operate as before, focusing on liquid cooling adoption and AI-ready infrastructure.

Submer secured $55.5 million in a funding round last October to fuel its expansion, using the cash to expand its teams and broaden its management by adding industry experts with experience in data centres, AI, and sustainable infrastructure.

“Our mission is to ensure businesses can scale AI workloads efficiently while reducing environmental impact,” said Submer co-founder Daniel Pope. “The launch of our first 56MW facility in Barcelona is just the beginning — Submer is here to redefine how the world powers AI and build ‘data centres that make sense.’”

