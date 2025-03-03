Jio, Cisco, Nokia, AMD launch AI platform to transform telecoms

Jio Platforms (JPL), alongside Cisco , Nokia , and AMD , introduced what is essentially an AI-powered framework for streamlining telecom operations across network layers.

By combining telecom infrastructure with AMD’s computing power, the platform is built to integrate with different systems, allowing operators to enhance efficiency, security, and performance using AI.

Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco, said: “This collaboration with JPL, AMD and Nokia harnesses the expertise of industry leaders to revolutionise networks with AI.

“We look forward to seeing how the Telecom AI Platform will boost efficiency, enhance security, and unlock new revenue streams for service provider customers.”

The planned platform is described as a “central intelligence layer for telecom and digital services,” bringing together large and small language models, machine learning techniques and agentic AI tools to provide “end-to-end intelligence for network management and operations”.

The platform will be AI model agnostic and utilise open APIs to optimise its functionality and capabilities.

Jio will be the platform’s first user, with the initial deployment creating a “replicable reference architecture and deployable solution for the broader global service provider industry”.

Mathew Oommen, Group CEO of Reliance Jio, said: “By harnessing agentic AI across all telco layers, we are building a multimodal, multidomain orchestrated workflow platform that redefines efficiency, intelligence, and security for the telecom industry.

“This initiative goes beyond automation — it’s about enabling AI-driven, autonomous networks that adapt in real time, enhance user experiences, and create new service and revenue opportunities across the digital ecosystem.”

“By leveraging our broad portfolio of high-performance CPUs, GPUs, and adaptive computing solutions, service providers will be able to create more secure, efficient, and scalable networks,” said Lisa Su, chair and CEO of AMD. “Together we can bring the transformational benefits of AI to both operators and users and enable innovative services that will shape the future of communications and connectivity.”

“The Telecom AI Platform will help Jio to optimise and monetise their network investments through enhanced performance, security, operational efficiency, automation and greatly improved customer experience, all via the immense power of AI, said Pekka Lundmark, outgoing president and CEO at Nokia.

