Samsung teams up with AWS to simplify large-scale RAN deployments with AI

Unveiled during Mobile World Congress 2025, the Samsung CognitiV NOS Copilot acts as an interface for operators, providing RAN owners with a simplified view of their deployments.

The platform leverages a series of AI models and vectorisation tools to translate raw RAN data into contextualised insights, allowing operators to make modifications to their networks where necessary.

Deokwoo Jung, VP and head of network AI in Samsung’s networks business, said: “AI is more than a buzzword these days and it’s an applicable technology that we are seeing change every industry.

“In collaboration with our industry-leading partners like AWS, we are realising the true benefits of AI for telco networks to drive meaningful change for our operator customers.

AI-enabled RAN is not a new concept, with the likes of Ericsson and SoftBank , Nvidia , and Tech Mahindra all working on similar solutions.

Samsung’s team-up with AWS, meanwhile, provides its offering with access to a litany of Amazon AI services, including its fully managed Bedrock service and SageMaker for MLOps.

The Korean tech giant can use AWS’s AI tools to support existing RAN deployments, communicating with operators in natural language to highlight potential abnormalities and issues in their networks.

“We are excited to collaborate with Samsung to bring the power of the cloud to the next generation of network management,” said Kee Ho Ham, managing director of AWS Korea. “By leveraging Amazon Bedrock, operators can harness the power of AI to build smarter, more efficient networks while reducing complexity and operational costs.”

