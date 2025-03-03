OREX SAI, NTT DOCOMO & StarHub sign MoU for Open RAN deployment

Following a successful 5G Open RAN Lab Trial in August 2024, this partnership aims to strengthen network capabilities and explore new service innovations for enterprises and consumers.

OREX SAI and StarHub will develop and market Open RAN-based private 5G solutions integrated with Cloud Infinity for enterprise customers in Singapore and Asia.

Meanwhile, the partnership will also enable commercial Open RAN deployment for StarHub’s consumer networks, enhancing efficiency and performance. Additionally, StarHub’s operational support systems will be adapted for a smooth transition to Open RAN technology, the company stated.

The partners will explore pre-commercial projects, including data monetisation and other transformative applications.

Sadayuki Abeta, CTO at OREX SAI and chief Open RAN strategist at NTT DOCOMO, said: “We successfully evaluated Open RAN with Starhub's commercial core network and are now focusing on maximising cloud-based network potential.

“Starhub’s Cloud Infinity advances Open RAN to the next level by integrating hybrid multi-cloud functionalities, extending enterprise services, and optimising costs. We are honoured to be Starhub's strategic partner."

StarHub CTO, Ayush Sharma, said: “We are entering the next phase of growth powered by Cloud Infinity, our hybrid multi-cloud platform designed for low latency, robust security, and seamless connectivity.

“This enables us to scale our Enterprise Services across Singapore and the ASEAN region. Open RAN is a cornerstone of our growth strategy, now fully integrated into Cloud Infinity to drive value creation across industries through Private 5G, intent-driven network slicing, and Edge AI Cloud deployment models.”

