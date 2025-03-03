CORD finalises €92m acquisition of Datacenter United

Marking a significant expansion in its digital infrastructure portfolio, the deal coincides with DCU Invest’s acquisition of the entire share capital of Datacenter United Brussels NV, the parent company of Proximus Group’s data centre arm.

According to the company, Datacenter United has merged businesses, now operating 13 data centres across 11 locations in Belgium with 13 MW of IT capacity.

However, after the acquisition, TINC will retain a 47.5% economic (50% voting) stake in DCU Invest, while CEO Friso Haringsma will have a 5% non-voting interest.

Meanwhile, Cordiant Capital is also exploring further investments through a separate fund, the company revealed.

The move comes as CORD agreed to the acquisition in December last year in a deal worth €92 million.

At the time, CORD chairman, Shonaid Jemmett-Page, said: “The board is delighted to announce the agreement to acquire these two data centre businesses.

“By bringing these businesses together, there is the opportunity to create a market-leading retail and wholesale data centre business in this attractive geography.”

Steven Marshall, co-founder of Cordiant Digital continued: “This transaction could only be successfully executed because of the Investment Manager’s ability to create a potentially valuable combination from a complex situation.”

