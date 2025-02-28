Maxis upgrades data centres with Nokia technology

As a result, the move will leverage the telecom giant's switches and Event-Driven Automation (EDA) platform and aims to strengthen connectivity, scalability and operational efficiency.

By upgrading its data centre connectivity, Maxis will streamline network operations, accelerate issue resolution and automate workloads within a secure infrastructure.

Nokia’s deployment of its 7220 Interconnect Router (IXR) data centre switches and EDA technology across multiple Maxis data centres will enable seamless provisioning of infrastructure resources, reduce complexity and ensure secure application scalability, the telecoms giant revealed.

Maxis CEO, Goh Seow Eng, said: “This expansion of our longstanding collaboration with Nokia will drive next-generation connectivity in anticipation of customers’ growing needs. It reflects Malaysia’s emergence as a hub for data centre and hyperscalers, in line with greater adoption of AI-enabled cloud infrastructure.

“This initiative will enhance our network capabilities, ensuring we are able to continue providing best-in-class connectivity-adjacent solutions powered by fast, secure and reliable connectivity.”

Nokia, head of Southeast Asia South for network infrastructure, Ming Kin Ngiam, added: “Data center networks are critical infrastructure and need to be extremely reliable while also being simple to deploy and operate.

“We are pleased to work with Maxis to modernize their data center infrastructure with our advanced data centre switches and EDA technology to provide Maxis with a future-proof architecture that is scalable, resilient, and easy to deploy.”

Ngiam concluded: “This collaboration is a testament to the strength of our technology and our commitment to supporting our customer’s growth in the booming data center market in Southeast Asia.”

